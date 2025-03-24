Trend Risk Analyzer MT4

Trend Risk Analyzer intelligently identifies trends, impulses, and corrections, calculating optimal trade volumes and safe levels for stop-loss and take-profit. Increase your accuracy, reduce risks, and boost your trading profits!

This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134799

The key feature of Trend Risk Analyzer is its capability to calculate the average range of each market element, enabling traders to set justified stop-loss and take-profit levels. Additionally, it dynamically adjusts trading volume based on current volatility, significantly enhancing your risk management efficiency.

Benefits:

  • Automatically identifies trends (gold lines), impulses (aqua lines), and corrections (magenta lines)
  • Calculates average range values for each type of market movement
  • Adjusts optimal trade volumes dynamically based on real-time market volatility
  • Provides clear visual guidance for setting effective stop-loss and take-profit levels

Use cases:

  • Open positions with volumes precisely adjusted to current market risk
  • Set logical take-profit and stop-loss levels backed by statistical market analysis
  • Enhance risk management capabilities for both beginners and seasoned traders

Perfectly suitable for all traders seeking consistent trading results!

Input Parameters:

=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS === Settings for historical bar calculations.
Calculate History From Bar Shift Bar shift number from the current bar, from which historical calculations start.
Calculate History From Bar DateTime Date and time of the bar from which historical calculations begin.
=== POSITIONS VOLUME STATISTICS === Positions Volume Statistics settings.
Volume Standard position volume for calculations.
Statistical Coefficient Coefficient for adjusting position volumes according to market risk.
Statistics Period Number of elements used to calculate average ranges.
=== GRAPHICS === Graphics settings.
--- CORRECTIONS --- Settings for corrections graphics.
Paint Corrections Enable or disable the drawing of correction lines on the chart.
Corrections Color Color of correction lines.
Corrections Width Width of correction lines.
Corrections Style Style of correction lines (solid, dashed, etc.).
--- IMPULSES --- Settings for impulses graphics.
Paint Impulses Enable or disable the drawing of impulse lines on the chart.
Impulses Color Color of impulse lines.
Impulses Width Width of impulse lines.
Impulses Style Style of impulse lines (solid, dashed, etc.).
--- TRENDS --- Settings for trends graphics.
Paint Trends Enable or disable the drawing of trend lines on the chart.
Trends Color Primary color of trend lines.
Trends Width Width of trend lines.
Trends Style Style of trend lines (solid, dashed, etc.).
