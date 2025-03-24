Trend Risk Analyzer MT4

Trend Risk Analyzer intelligently identifies trends, impulses, and corrections, calculating optimal trade volumes and safe levels for stop-loss and take-profit. Increase your accuracy, reduce risks, and boost your trading profits!

This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134799

The key feature of Trend Risk Analyzer is its capability to calculate the average range of each market element, enabling traders to set justified stop-loss and take-profit levels. Additionally, it dynamically adjusts trading volume based on current volatility, significantly enhancing your risk management efficiency.

Benefits:



Automatically identifies trends (gold lines), impulses (aqua lines), and corrections (magenta lines)

Calculates average range values for each type of market movement

Adjusts optimal trade volumes dynamically based on real-time market volatility

Provides clear visual guidance for setting effective stop-loss and take-profit levels

Use cases:



Open positions with volumes precisely adjusted to current market risk

Set logical take-profit and stop-loss levels backed by statistical market analysis

Enhance risk management capabilities for both beginners and seasoned traders

Perfectly suitable for all traders seeking consistent trading results!

Input Parameters:

