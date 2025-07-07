Double Fractal Entry MT4

Double Fractal Entry generates precise entry signals based on smart fractal breakouts or rebounds. It visualizes market structure with dynamic channels and plots clear SL/TP levels. A powerful tool for trend and reversal traders.

This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143601

The indicator generates entry points based on two configurable strategies:

Fractal Breakout – when price breaks the last key fractal;

– when price breaks the last key fractal; Fractal Rebound – when price bounces from a recent fractal area.

Each signal comes with an automatically drawn entry line, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels based on the structure of opposite fractals, making trade planning precise and consistent.





🔍 Key Features:

Visual connection of upper and lower fractals (fractal channel);

Two flexible entry strategies: breakout or rebound;

Automatic SL and TP levels based on fractal range logic;

Customizable fractal sensitivity and visual settings;

Alerts, push notifications, and email support;

Works on any instrument and timeframe.

💡 How to Use:

Use the indicator as a directional tool to enter trades when price breaks through or rebounds from key fractals. It fits both trend-following and counter-trend strategies. Ideal for traders who value clarity, market structure, and disciplined risk management.





Input Parameters:

=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS === History bar calculation settings. Calculate History From Bar Shift The bar (by index from the current) from which history calculation starts. Calculate History From Bar DateTime The date and time of the bar from which history calculation starts.

=== FRACTALS === Fractal settings. Fractals Number Of Bars Number of bars used to build each fractal.

=== POSITIONS === Position settings. Positions Open Type Entry type: By Fractal Breakout – breakout of the fractal; By Fractal Rebound – rebound from the fractal. Positions Stop-Loss Ranges Stop-Loss distance (measured in the number of ranges between opposite fractals). Positions Take-Profit Ranges Take-Profit distance (measured in the number of ranges between opposite fractals).

=== GRAPHICS === Visual settings.

--- FRACTALS --- Fractal visualization settings. Fractals Up Color Color of upper fractals. Fractals Down Color Color of lower fractals. Fractals Width Line width for fractals. Fractals Channel Width Width of the channel connecting the fractals.

--- POSITIONS --- Position visualization settings. Positions History Show Count Number of previous entries to display. Positions Open Color Color of the entry arrow. Positions Open Width Width of the entry arrow. Positions Stop-Loss Color Color of the Stop-Loss line. Positions Take-Profit Color Color of the Take-Profit line. Positions SL & TP Style Style of the SL and TP lines. Positions SL & TP Width Width of the SL and TP lines.