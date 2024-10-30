Real Spread Monitor MT4

Histogram Max: Color Color of the histogram of maximum spreads values.

Histogram Max: Width Width of the histogram of maximum spreads values.

Histogram Max: Style Style of the histogram of maximum spreads values.

Histogram Avg: Color Color of the histogram of average spreads values.

Histogram Avg: Width Width of the histogram of average spreads values.

Histogram Avg: Style Style of the histogram of average spreads values.

Histogram Min: Color Color of the histogram of minimum spreads values.

Histogram Min: Width Width of the histogram of minimum spreads values.

Histogram Min: Style Style of the histogram of minimum spreads values.

Line MA Max: Color Color of the moving average line of maximum spreads.

Line MA Max: Width Width of the moving average line of maximum spreads.

Line MA Max: Style Style of the moving average line of maximum spreads.

Line MA Avg: Color Color of the moving average line of average spreads.

Line MA Avg: Width Width of the moving average line of average spreads.

Line MA Avg: Style Style of the moving average line of average spreads.

Line MA Min: Color Color of the moving average line of minimum spreads.

Line MA Min: Width Width of the moving average line of minimum spreads.

Line MA Min: Style Style of the moving average line of minimum spreads.

Text Info: Read Mode Color Color of the information text in read mode.

Text Info: Write Mode Color Color of the information text in write mode.