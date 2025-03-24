Trend Risk Analyzer MT4
- Denys Babiak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Risk Analyzer intelligently identifies trends, impulses, and corrections, calculating optimal trade volumes and safe levels for stop-loss and take-profit. Increase your accuracy, reduce risks, and boost your trading profits!
This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134799
The key feature of Trend Risk Analyzer is its capability to calculate the average range of each market element, enabling traders to set justified stop-loss and take-profit levels. Additionally, it dynamically adjusts trading volume based on current volatility, significantly enhancing your risk management efficiency.
Benefits:
- Automatically identifies trends (gold lines), impulses (aqua lines), and corrections (magenta lines)
- Calculates average range values for each type of market movement
- Adjusts optimal trade volumes dynamically based on real-time market volatility
- Provides clear visual guidance for setting effective stop-loss and take-profit levels
Use cases:
- Open positions with volumes precisely adjusted to current market risk
- Set logical take-profit and stop-loss levels backed by statistical market analysis
- Enhance risk management capabilities for both beginners and seasoned traders
Perfectly suitable for all traders seeking consistent trading results!
Input Parameters:
|=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS ===
|Settings for historical bar calculations.
|Calculate History From Bar Shift
|Bar shift number from the current bar, from which historical calculations start.
|Calculate History From Bar DateTime
|Date and time of the bar from which historical calculations begin.
|=== POSITIONS VOLUME STATISTICS ===
|Positions Volume Statistics settings.
|Volume
|Standard position volume for calculations.
|Statistical Coefficient
|Coefficient for adjusting position volumes according to market risk.
|Statistics Period
|Number of elements used to calculate average ranges.
|=== GRAPHICS ===
|Graphics settings.
|--- CORRECTIONS ---
|Settings for corrections graphics.
|Paint Corrections
|Enable or disable the drawing of correction lines on the chart.
|Corrections Color
|Color of correction lines.
|Corrections Width
|Width of correction lines.
|Corrections Style
|Style of correction lines (solid, dashed, etc.).
|--- IMPULSES ---
|Settings for impulses graphics.
|Paint Impulses
|Enable or disable the drawing of impulse lines on the chart.
|Impulses Color
|Color of impulse lines.
|Impulses Width
|Width of impulse lines.
|Impulses Style
|Style of impulse lines (solid, dashed, etc.).
|--- TRENDS ---
|Settings for trends graphics.
|Paint Trends
|Enable or disable the drawing of trend lines on the chart.
|Trends Color
|Primary color of trend lines.
|Trends Width
|Width of trend lines.
|Trends Style
|Style of trend lines (solid, dashed, etc.).