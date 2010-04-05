Smart Pivot Point

Smart Pivot Point EA

1. OVERVIEW

This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters.

It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures.


2.  Unique Features

ØMultiple Pivot Point Methods:
ØStandard (Classic),  Fibonacci,  Camarilla &  Woodie’s
ØEach method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions or currency pair characteristics.
ØAdvanced Safety Features:
ØMulti-layer filtering system
Ø Volatility protection (ATR-based)
Ø Trend alignment verification
Ø RSI momentum confirmation
Ø Spread monitoring
ØMarket opening delay protection
ØSophisticated Trade Management
Ø Dynamic break-even system

Ø Intelligent trailing stop


3. Time Frame: Primary: H1 or H4

ØH4 (provides better signal quality and reduced noise)
ØMajor pairs recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

 4. Best Practices

Ø Effective in ranging markets with proper pivot point method
Ø  Best performance during trending markets
Ø   Avoid exotic pairs due to spread considerations
Ø   Avoid major news releases

  

   


