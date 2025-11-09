Trade Vantage v4

Introducing Trade Vantage: Professional Market Analyst

Trade Vantage is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also takes into account signals about overbought and oversold market conditions. A purchase is made if the signal falls below a certain level and then rises above, with confirmation from the main signal system. A sale occurs when the signal rises above the level and then falls below, also with confirmation from the signal system.

Key advantages of Trade Vantage:





Reliable risk management: The bot effectively manages capital from $1000, but for optimal results it is recommended to use capital from $3000 and above.

Automated trading: The bot includes tools such as trailing start, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, both real and virtual.

Intuitive interface: The main bot control parameters are located in a user-friendly interface, which allows traders to easily configure and control its operation.

Multi-currency support: Works with various currency pairs on an hourly chart (H1) with a leverage of 1:100.





Basic settings of Trade Vantage:




