Momentum Scalping Robot
- Experts
- Yeoh Kia Gee
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 5
Momentum Scalping Robot EA
1. OVERVIEW
Momentum Scalper EA is a high-performance forex trading algorithm. It utilizes a momentum-based scalping strategy with ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring effective risk management and maximizing short-term trading opportunities.
2. Trading Strategy
- Momentum-based Scalping Strategy: Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and RSI indicators.
- ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility.
- Overtrading Prevention: Enforces a minimum number of bars between trades.
3. Best Timeframes
- Currency Pairs: Use low spread asset like EURUSD/ GBPUSD/ USD/JPY
- Timeframe: M1, M5, or M15 (Best performance on M5)
4. Best Practices
- Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution and low latency.
- Back-test the EA or run on Demo before running it on a live account.
- Avoid trading during high-impact news events.
- Adjust the ATR multiplier settings based on market conditions.