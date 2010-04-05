Donchian Channel Pro
- Yeoh Kia Gee
Donchian Channel Pro EA
1. OVERVIEW
The Donchian Channel EA is a breakout trading system that leverages the Donchian Channel to identify key support and resistance levels based on price highs and lows over a set period. The EA automatically executes trades when price breaks out of these levels, aiming to capture strong trending movements. It includes features such as time filters, ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels.
2. Unique Features
3. Trading Logic
ØRisk Management: Uses ATR-based SL/TP to protect trades from excessive losses. Limits the number of open trades to prevent overexposure.
📌 Best Timeframes for the EA:
✔ M30 (30 Minutes) – Ideal for medium-term breakout trades.
✔ H1 (1 Hour) – Captures significant trend movements.
✔ H4 (4 Hours) – Best for long-term swing trading.