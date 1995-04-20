Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro

Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions.

Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro

  • 100% signals - WITHOUT REDRAWING.
  • Simple display of signals directly on the chart. 
  • It defines entry and exit points of a position quite clearly.
  • Generates signals even in a volatile market.
  • Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto).
  • Works on all periods and time frames.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Main components of the indicator: ARH

1.Special Adaptive Algorithm: Provides the construction of a range that does not redraw its values. This guarantees the reliability of signals and allows traders to make more informed decisions.

2.Algorithm for signal arrows: Generates arrows when the price breaks out of the volatility range, signaling potential reversals. These arrows help to quickly identify entry and exit points.


3.ЕМА ( Exponential Moving Average): Effectively identifies buy and sell signals in overbought and oversold conditions, making it an important tool for making trading decisions.


4.ATR (Average True Range): Estimates volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the bands depending on current market conditions, allowing better adaptation to volatile market conditions.
5.Deviations from Average Price and Range Smoothing Factor: Estimates price volatility, allowing smoothing of the bands according to changes in price behavior. This helps traders avoid false signals.
Notifications and Alerts: The indicator supports several types of sound alerts:
1.Volatility Range Breakout Alert. 2.Notification of the appearance of arrows when the signal is fully formed. 3.Push notifications to mobile devices.

4.Email notifications for quick reaction of traders to trading signals.

Recommendations for using the indicator

  • Currency pairs: Any, including: Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto.
Time frames:
  • M-1: Ideal for scalping. Provides more opportunities, but also comes with a high level of noise.
  • M-5: Great for scalping and day trading, allowing you to quickly react to market changes.
  • M-15 M-30 H-1: The best time intervals for receiving more accurate signals.
  • H-4 D-1: Recommended for positional trading.

  Additional tool: Volatility Sniper shown in screenshots № 5 and 10.

Volatility Sniper is an indicator that calculates the boundaries of the average volatility range and displays the volumes of large market participants. It visually shows spikes in volatility and liquidity on a chart in the form of an oscillator, which helps traders make more informed decisions about opening and closing positions.

The combined use of Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro and Volatility Sniper indicators provides high efficiency of signals and demonstrates excellent results in trading.

Please write to me after full purchase! (without time rent)

To receive bonus indicator Volatility Sniper + EA as a gift!


