Modern Support Resistence

Dynamic S/R indicator that creates zones from fast/slow fractals, merges them if they overlap, classifies them (Possible, Untested, Verified, Turncoat, Weak), highlights the one closest to current price, and sends alerts when price enters the area. It supports testing mode, visual themes, zone extension/merge, global variables for EA integration, optional display of broken zones, and an adaptive ATR-based fuzz filter (with automatic fallback).


My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade!


keziah4881
14
keziah4881 2025.09.26 09:31 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione