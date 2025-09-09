Modern Support Resistence
Dynamic S/R indicator that creates zones from fast/slow fractals, merges them if they overlap, classifies them (Possible, Untested, Verified, Turncoat, Weak), highlights the one closest to current price, and sends alerts when price enters the area. It supports testing mode, visual themes, zone extension/merge, global variables for EA integration, optional display of broken zones, and an adaptive ATR-based fuzz filter (with automatic fallback).
