Buy Sell Magic AI
- Indicatori
- Massimiliano Tuzzolino
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 13 agosto 2025
🧠 Buy Sell Magic AI – Dynamic Trend Line & Bollinger Bands for MT4
Buy Sell Magic AI is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of Bollinger Bands with a dynamic central midline that acts as a real-time trend line. It delivers clear entry signals, visual trend confirmation, and automatic Stop Loss placement—plus a built-in candle timer for precise trade timing.
My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade!
🔑 Key Features
✅ Smart Trend Identification
-
BUY/SELL signals based on consecutive candle closes above/below the midline
→ 2 candles closing above = BUY signal
→ 2 candles closing below = SELL signal
-
Color-shifting midline
→ Green (bullish), Red (bearish)
-
Bollinger Band visualization
→ Blue upper/lower bands (toggle visibility)
→ Midline serves as both price equilibrium and dynamic trend line
✅ Candle Timer
- Displays remaining time until the current candle closes
→ Perfect for time-sensitive entries and trade management
✅ Custom Alerts & Notifications
- Configurable alerts via popup or push notification
✅ Advanced Customization
- Adjustable Bollinger Band settings: period, deviation, shift
- Configurable signal confirmation (2–5 candles)
👤 Perfect For:
|Trader Type
|Benefit
|Trend Traders
|Dynamic midline confirms momentum shifts visually
|Scalpers & Day Traders
|Fast signals + candle timer for precise execution
|Swing Traders
|Multi-candle setups with built-in SL logic
|Discretionary Traders
|Visual confirmation + alerts for high-probability setups
📊 Supported Markets
- Forex | Metals | Commodities | Indices | Crypto | All Pairs
⚙️ Requirements
- MetaTrader 4
- No external DLLs required
- Manual indicator (not auto-trading)
🚀 Why It Stands Out
- Midline as a dynamic trend line: adapts to price action and confirms direction
- Candle timer: helps time entries with precision
- Works in all market conditions: trending or ranging
- Clean and intuitive: built for traders who want clarity, control, and confidence