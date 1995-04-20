Buy Sell Magic AI

Buy Sell Magic AI is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of Bollinger Bands with a dynamic central midline that acts as a real-time trend line. It delivers clear entry signals, visual trend confirmation, and automatic Stop Loss placement—plus a built-in candle timer for precise trade timing.

My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade!

🔑 Key Features

✅ Smart Trend Identification

  • BUY/SELL signals based on consecutive candle closes above/below the midline
    → 2 candles closing above = BUY signal
    → 2 candles closing below = SELL signal

  • Color-shifting midline
    → Green (bullish), Red (bearish)

  • Bollinger Band visualization
    → Blue upper/lower bands (toggle visibility)
    → Midline serves as both price equilibrium and dynamic trend line

    ✅ Candle Timer

    • Displays remaining time until the current candle closes
      → Perfect for time-sensitive entries and trade management

    ✅ Custom Alerts & Notifications

    • Configurable alerts via popup or push notification

    ✅ Advanced Customization

    • Adjustable Bollinger Band settings: period, deviation, shift
    • Configurable signal confirmation (2–5 candles)


    👤 Perfect For:

    Trader Type Benefit
    Trend Traders Dynamic midline confirms momentum shifts visually
    Scalpers & Day Traders Fast signals + candle timer for precise execution
    Swing Traders Multi-candle setups with built-in SL logic
    Discretionary Traders Visual confirmation + alerts for high-probability setups


    📊 Supported Markets

    • Forex | Metals | Commodities | Indices | Crypto | All Pairs

    ⚙️ Requirements

    • MetaTrader 4
    • No external DLLs required
    • Manual indicator (not auto-trading)

    🚀 Why It Stands Out

    • Midline as a dynamic trend line: adapts to price action and confirms direction
    • Candle timer: helps time entries with precision
    • Works in all market conditions: trending or ranging
    • Clean and intuitive: built for traders who want clarity, control, and confidence


