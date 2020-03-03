GoldPulser EA
- Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
- Versione: 5.0
- Attivazioni: 5
English Description
GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System
GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs.
Key Features:
Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate market entry
Advanced risk management with dynamic lot sizing
Built-in news filter to avoid high volatility periods
Compatible with EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other major pairs
Fully automated trading with one-click setup
Trading Strategy:
GoldPulser EA employs a unique combination of momentum and volatility indicators to identify optimal entry points. The system detects both short-term scalping opportunities and longer-term trend movements, adapting to changing market conditions in real-time.
Requirements:
Minimum account balance: $500 (recommended)
ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads preferred
Timeframes: M15, H1
VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
Package Includes:
GoldPulser EA (EX5 file)
Detailed user manual (PDF)
Recommended settings files
1 year of free updates