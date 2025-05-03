PropShield
- Utilità
- Ivan Zhigalov
- Versione: 5.2
- Aggiornato: 22 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
🛡️ PropShield is a professional risk management utility designed specifically for traders participating in proprietary trading firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers, etc.) and managing funded accounts. This tool acts as an automated safety system to protect your account from exceeding daily drawdown limits and helps you achieve profit targets.
Key Features
Automatic Daily Drawdown Protection
- Automatically calculates your start-of-day balance at midnight
- Monitors equity in real-time using timer-based checks (every second)
- Auto-calculates stop-loss threshold based on your configured daily loss limit
- Closes all positions immediately when equity drops below the threshold
- Updates daily balance automatically at day rollover
Manual Equity Limits
- Set custom "Close Below" threshold for manual lower equity limits
- Set custom "Close Above" threshold for profit targets
- Flexible configuration to match any prop firm's rules
- Independent control over both upper and lower limits
Intelligent Position Closure
- Asynchronous position closure to ensure all trades are closed
- Waits for confirmation that all positions are fully closed
- Optional terminal shutdown after stop-loss is hit (prevents emotional re-entry)
- Works with any trading strategy or Expert Advisor
Comprehensive Profit Tracking
- Real-time floating profit/loss display
- Historical profit tracking: 1-day, 7-day, and 14-day periods
- Visual color coding: green for profits, red for losses
- Helps you monitor challenge progress at a glance
Telegram Notifications
- Instant alerts when equity limits are breached
- Configurable message templates with dynamic placeholders
- Throttled notifications to prevent spam (10-minute cooldown)
- Stay informed even when away from your computer
Professional User Interface
- Clean, modern panel design with intuitive layout
- Color-coded display (green when winning, red when losing)
- Movable panel - drag and drop anywhere on the chart
- Docked mode for minimal chart footprint
- Real-time updates every second
- Account information at a glance: equity, balance, start-of-day balance
Optimized Performance
- Uses timer-based monitoring (OnTimer) instead of tick-based for efficiency
- Minimal CPU usage - won't interfere with your trading EAs
- Lightweight and reliable
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
Who Should Use 🛡️PropShield?
- Traders participating in prop firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.)
- Funded traders managing prop firm accounts
- Traders who want automated daily loss limit enforcement
- Anyone who needs strict risk management discipline
- Traders looking to prevent emotional trading after losses
How It Works
- Install and Configure: Attach 🛡️PropShield to any chart and set your daily loss limit
- Automatic Monitoring: 🛡️PropShield monitors your account equity every second
- Automatic Protection: When equity reaches your stop-loss or profit target, all positions close automatically
- Stay Informed: Receive Telegram notifications on critical events
- Peace of Mind: Trade confidently knowing your account is protected
Input Parameters
Panel Settings
- Panel Name: Customize the panel identifier
- Docked Mode: Enable floating window mode
- Movable Panel: Drag and drop the panel anywhere on your chart
Risk Management
- Max Loss Per Day: Set your daily drawdown limit (in account currency)
- Close Below: Manual lower equity threshold
- Close Above: Manual upper equity threshold (profit target)
- Shutdown Terminal on SL: Automatically close MT5 when stop-loss hits
Telegram Integration
- Enable Telegram: Turn notifications on/off
- Bot Key: Your Telegram bot API key
- Bot ID: Your Telegram bot identifier
- Chat ID: Telegram chat for notifications
- Message Template: Customize alert messages with placeholders (%date%, %equity%, %balance%)
Why 🛡️PropShield?
Discipline Enforcement: Removes emotional decisions by automatically enforcing your risk rules
Challenge Success: Designed specifically for prop firm challenge rules - daily drawdown limits, profit targets, etc.
Set and Forget: Once configured, 🛡️PropShield works 24/7 without manual intervention
Multi-Strategy Compatible: Works alongside any trading EA or manual trading
Professional Design: Clean interface that doesn't clutter your charts
Reliable: Battle-tested architecture using MetaTrader 5's native event system
Important Notes
- 🛡️PropShield is a risk management utility, NOT a trading strategy
- It does not open positions - only monitors and closes them
- Works with any Expert Advisor or manual trading
- Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)
- One instance per terminal recommended
- Test all settings thoroughly before using on funded accounts
Support
For questions, support, or feature requests, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Version History
- v5.02: Movable panel with drag-and-drop functionality
- v5.00: Visual redesign with logo and improved UI
- v4.00: Settings moved to input parameters
- v3.00: Timer-based monitoring, async position closure, docked mode
Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. 🛡️PropShield is a risk management tool designed to help enforce trading discipline and protect against excessive losses. However, no software can guarantee profits or prevent all losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this tool at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred while using this product. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on funded accounts.