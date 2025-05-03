🛡️ PropShield is a professional risk management utility designed specifically for traders participating in proprietary trading firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers, etc.) and managing funded accounts. This tool acts as an automated safety system to protect your account from exceeding daily drawdown limits and helps you achieve profit targets.

Key Features

Automatic Daily Drawdown Protection

Automatically calculates your start-of-day balance at midnight

Monitors equity in real-time using timer-based checks (every second)

Auto-calculates stop-loss threshold based on your configured daily loss limit

Closes all positions immediately when equity drops below the threshold

Updates daily balance automatically at day rollover

Manual Equity Limits

Set custom "Close Below" threshold for manual lower equity limits

Set custom "Close Above" threshold for profit targets

Flexible configuration to match any prop firm's rules

Independent control over both upper and lower limits

Intelligent Position Closure

Asynchronous position closure to ensure all trades are closed

Waits for confirmation that all positions are fully closed

Optional terminal shutdown after stop-loss is hit (prevents emotional re-entry)

Works with any trading strategy or Expert Advisor

Comprehensive Profit Tracking

Real-time floating profit/loss display

Historical profit tracking: 1-day, 7-day, and 14-day periods

Visual color coding: green for profits, red for losses

Helps you monitor challenge progress at a glance

Telegram Notifications

Instant alerts when equity limits are breached

Configurable message templates with dynamic placeholders

Throttled notifications to prevent spam (10-minute cooldown)

Stay informed even when away from your computer

Professional User Interface

Clean, modern panel design with intuitive layout

Color-coded display (green when winning, red when losing)

Movable panel - drag and drop anywhere on the chart

Docked mode for minimal chart footprint

Real-time updates every second

Account information at a glance: equity, balance, start-of-day balance

Optimized Performance

Uses timer-based monitoring (OnTimer) instead of tick-based for efficiency

Minimal CPU usage - won't interfere with your trading EAs

Lightweight and reliable

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Who Should Use 🛡️ PropShield?

Traders participating in prop firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.)

Funded traders managing prop firm accounts

Traders who want automated daily loss limit enforcement

Anyone who needs strict risk management discipline

Traders looking to prevent emotional trading after losses

How It Works

Install and Configure: Attach 🛡️ PropShield to any chart and set your daily loss limit Automatic Monitoring: 🛡️ PropShield monitors your account equity every second Automatic Protection: When equity reaches your stop-loss or profit target, all positions close automatically Stay Informed: Receive Telegram notifications on critical events Peace of Mind: Trade confidently knowing your account is protected

Input Parameters

Panel Settings

Panel Name: Customize the panel identifier

Docked Mode: Enable floating window mode

Movable Panel: Drag and drop the panel anywhere on your chart

Risk Management

Max Loss Per Day: Set your daily drawdown limit (in account currency)

Close Below: Manual lower equity threshold

Close Above: Manual upper equity threshold (profit target)

Shutdown Terminal on SL: Automatically close MT5 when stop-loss hits

Telegram Integration

Enable Telegram: Turn notifications on/off

Bot Key: Your Telegram bot API key

Bot ID: Your Telegram bot identifier

Chat ID: Telegram chat for notifications

Message Template: Customize alert messages with placeholders (%date%, %equity%, %balance%)

Why 🛡️ PropShield?

Discipline Enforcement: Removes emotional decisions by automatically enforcing your risk rules

Challenge Success: Designed specifically for prop firm challenge rules - daily drawdown limits, profit targets, etc.

Set and Forget: Once configured, 🛡️PropShield works 24/7 without manual intervention

Multi-Strategy Compatible: Works alongside any trading EA or manual trading

Professional Design: Clean interface that doesn't clutter your charts

Reliable: Battle-tested architecture using MetaTrader 5's native event system

Important Notes

🛡️ PropShield is a risk management utility, NOT a trading strategy

is a risk management utility, NOT a trading strategy It does not open positions - only monitors and closes them

Works with any Expert Advisor or manual trading

Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)

One instance per terminal recommended

Test all settings thoroughly before using on funded accounts

Support

For questions, support, or feature requests, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Version History

v5.02 : Movable panel with drag-and-drop functionality

: Movable panel with drag-and-drop functionality v5.00 : Visual redesign with logo and improved UI

: Visual redesign with logo and improved UI v4.00 : Settings moved to input parameters

: Settings moved to input parameters v3.00: Timer-based monitoring, async position closure, docked mode

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. 🛡️PropShield is a risk management tool designed to help enforce trading discipline and protect against excessive losses. However, no software can guarantee profits or prevent all losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this tool at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred while using this product. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on funded accounts.