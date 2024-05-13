Market striker mt5

Market Striker

A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert.
Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results .

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick option and and choose the  the time period you want and choose 5 min time frame

 the expert setting made to be at  +3 GMT  broker time zone    but if your broker time zone +2GMT use the set file you will find at blog and comment

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm

2.      very advanced time filter  

3.      advanced trend filter 

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      fixed tp and stop loss every trade have fixed stop loss  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  5 min  chart  of GBPUSD
  • if your capital  1000 $  use   0.1  lot
  • the expert setting made to be at  +3 GMT  broker time zone    but if your broker time zone +2GMT use the set file you will find at blog and comment
  • very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

 

Requirements

  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  100 USD


eng_fatmatarek
64
eng_fatmatarek 2024.05.17 21:54 
 

just purchased and i test the EA on my acc now

eng_fatmatarek
64
eng_fatmatarek 2024.05.17 21:54 
 

just purchased and i test the EA on my acc now

Abdelhamid Tarek
43
Abdelhamid Tarek 2024.05.14 19:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4551
Risposta dello sviluppatore Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr 2024.05.15 20:45
Thank you for your feedback
