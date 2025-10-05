Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence.





Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, and take profit levels directly on the chart, along with a confidence percentage. If no valid setup is detected, the indicator will display “No valid BUY/SELL signal” at the top of the chart—so you always know exactly when to act and when to stay out.





In Signal Strike, every line color has a clear meaning to help traders instantly read the chart. The Entry Line is drawn in black, marking the exact price where the trade setup is triggered. The Stop Loss Line appears in orange, showing the protective level where the trade will be closed if the market moves against you.





The Take Profit Line is displayed in lime green, highlighting the target level where profits are secured. For directional clarity, BUY signals are emphasized in green, while SELL signals are highlighted in red. These strong, saturated colors ensure that each element stands out, making it easy to distinguish between entry, risk, and reward zones at a glance.





How to Read the Signals

BUY Signal: A green upward arrow and label appear, showing the entry price, stop loss, take profit, and confidence level.





SELL Signal: A red downward arrow and label appear with the same details.





No Signal: If market conditions are not strong enough, the indicator writes “No valid BUY/SELL signal” at the top of the chart.









Dynamic TP/SL: Take profit and stop loss levels are automatically adjusted based on volatility and RSI conditions.





To maximize results, it is recommended to switch between timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4) to find the clearest signals for your trading style.





How the Indicator Works

Signal Strike combines multiple layers of analysis:





Trend Detection.





Momentum Filter .





Volatility Check .





Volume Confirmation .





Indecision Filter – Small, weak candles are ignored to avoid false entries.





Only when these conditions align does the indicator generate a BUY or SELL signal. This ensures that every signal is backed by multiple confirmations, reducing noise and improving accuracy.





Key Features (5 Highlights)

Clear Entry, SL, and TP Levels – Instantly visible on the chart.





Confidence Percentage – Know the strength of every signal before entering.





Multi‑Timeframe Support – Works on all timeframes from M1 to H4.





Automatic Filtering – Avoids false signals during indecision or low‑volume periods.





User‑Friendly Labels – Easy to read, with “No Signal” displayed when conditions are not met.





Recommended Settings by Timeframe

The indicator includes flexible inputs (LookbackCandles, ATRPeriod, ATRMultiplier, SMA periods, RSI levels, etc.). Below are optimized settings for different trading styles:





M1 (Scalping)





LookbackCandles: 20





ATRPeriod: 10





ATRMultiplier: 0.4





SMA Fast/Slow: 10 / 30





RSI: 12 (Buy > 55, Sell < 45) → Best for ultra‑short scalps with quick entries.





M5 (Fast Intraday)





LookbackCandles: 25





ATRPeriod: 14





ATRMultiplier: 0.5





SMA Fast/Slow: 20 / 50





RSI: 14 (Buy > 55, Sell < 45) → Balanced for short intraday trades.





M15 (Intraday Swing)





LookbackCandles: 30





ATRPeriod: 14





ATRMultiplier: 0.6





SMA Fast/Slow: 20 / 60





RSI: 14 (Buy > 56, Sell < 44) → Ideal for catching medium intraday moves.





H1 (Swing Trading)





LookbackCandles: 40





ATRPeriod: 20





ATRMultiplier: 0.7





SMA Fast/Slow: 30 / 80





RSI: 14 (Buy > 57, Sell < 43) → Stronger filters for higher‑timeframe swings.





H4 (Position Trading)





LookbackCandles: 50





ATRPeriod: 20





ATRMultiplier: 0.8





SMA Fast/Slow: 50 / 100





RSI: 14 (Buy > 58, Sell < 42) → Best for long‑term, high‑confidence entries.





Why Choose Signal Strike?

Signal Strike is not just another indicator—it’s a decision‑making tool that saves time, reduces uncertainty, and helps traders focus on the best opportunities. Whether you are a scalper on M1 or a swing trader on H4, Signal Strike adapts to your style and provides powerful entry signals with clarity and precision.





Take control of your trading with Signal Strike and experience the difference of trading with confidence.