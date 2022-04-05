OneClickCloseUtility

Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first. Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website. The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not