AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
- Experts
- Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
- Versione: 1.8
- Attivazioni: 5
SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously.
Key Features:
- Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol
- Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as they're opened
- Allows modification of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) values which update across all existing trades
- Works independently for each currency pair
- Can be placed on multiple charts to manage different symbols concurrently
- Simple interface with customizable parameters
Trading Controls:
- CLOSE ALL TRADES: Closes all positions across symbols
- CLOSE ALL [SYMBOL]: Closes only positions for the specific symbol on current chart
- CLOSE ALL PROFIT: Closes only profitable positions
- CLOSE ALL LOSS: Closes only losing positions
- CLOSE 50% PROFIT: Partially closes profitable positions
This EA solves the problem of manually setting Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for multiple positions, saving time and reducing risk by ensuring all trades are properly protected with consistent risk management parameters. It's especially valuable for scalpers and traders who open multiple positions simultaneously across different trading instruments.