SMI Forex father

EA_SMI is based on SMI indicator.

The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) is a technical indicator used to assess the momentum and direction of a trend. It is an improved version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, designed to provide a more accurate reflection of price changes. Below is an explanation of the basic concepts and usage of the SMI.

Basic Concepts of SMI

Calculation Method: The SMI measures where the current price stands relative to the range of prices over a specific period, considering the highest high and the lowest low.

First, the median price of the specified period (average of the highest high and the lowest low) is calculated.

Then, the deviation of the current price from this median is determined and normalized over the range of that period.

Based on these calculations, two moving averages are used to compute the SMI. Formulas: Median Price (MP): MP=Highest High+Lowest Low2 MP = 2 Highest High + Lowest Low ​

Deviation: Deviation=Current Price−MP Deviation = Current Price − MP

Moving Average of Deviation (D): D=SMA(Deviation,K) D = SMA ( Deviation , K )

Moving Average of Range: Range=SMA(Highest High−Lowest Low,K) Range = SMA ( Highest High − Lowest Low , K )

SMI: SMI=100×DRange SMI = 100 × Range D ​

Features of SMI

Zero Line : The SMI fluctuates between +100 and -100, using the zero line as a reference point to indicate upward (positive values) or downward (negative values) trends.

: The SMI fluctuates between +100 and -100, using the zero line as a reference point to indicate upward (positive values) or downward (negative values) trends. Trend Strength : Higher values indicate a stronger trend, while lower values suggest a weaker trend.

: Higher values indicate a stronger trend, while lower values suggest a weaker trend. Overbought/Oversold: Generally, values above +40 indicate overbought conditions, and values below -40 indicate oversold conditions, though specific thresholds can be adjusted.

How to Use SMI

Trend Confirmation: When the SMI crosses above the zero line, it indicates the start of an upward trend.

When the SMI crosses below the zero line, it indicates the start of a downward trend. Buy/Sell Signals: A downward turn in the SMI from overbought levels can be seen as a sell signal.

An upward turn in the SMI from oversold levels can be seen as a buy signal. Divergence: If prices form a new high or low but the SMI does not follow suit, it suggests a potential trend reversal (divergence).

Stoploss is automatically placed based on last swing low/ high (input Barback to scan candlestics)

Takeprofit is made by Risk Ration input parameter.