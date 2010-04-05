Blue GAIA MT4

| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.

This is MT4 version, click here for Blue GAIA MT5 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

Intro

Blue GAIA EA ('GAIA') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems:

+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe ➕ multi-strategies ➕ multi-systems (experts) . |

+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

With GAIA, user would be able to deploy all of my EAs including Sonic, Onyx, Cara plus the ability the harness latest innovative cabablity of Neural Network powered by ONNX machine learning Long-Short Term Memory ("LSTM") models (<-- inspired from this MQLArticles)

Similar with other BlueAlgos products, there are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. Aside from that, GAIA going to offer you:

🏆 Best of the Best algos : GAIA feature collection of all BlueAlgos's Expert Advisors strategy styles (i.e. MarketStructure, TrendFollow, ChannelBase, PivotLevels) making it suitable for ALL market types and conditions.

⌚ Fully automated and adaptive to market many internal logics in the EA are auto-optimized base on the trading symbols and chart timeframe and constantly updating & adaptable to current market context such as signal selectivity, risk management, entry policy, take-profit levels etc. So you can have the EA run on auto-pilot 24/5



😍 Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

🏰 Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features

🔬 Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start: - minimum account balance: $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed - start lot: 0.01 - symbols:

GOLD : XAUUSD

FOREX : most FX majors and minors cross of USD , EUR , GBP , AUD , CAD (🙅‍♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)

INDICES : GER40 , NASDAQ100 , SP500 etc.)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Essential features

Some of key features:

🔆( Unique to GAIA ): ability to deploy Collaboration mode between Cara, Sonic, and Onyx EAs which consist of three different collaborating policies: Pecking Order, Zone-base, and Stagger.

🔆 Newly enhanced Neural Network trade entry and filtering logics powered by ONNX models via secured Web API(*)



✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches. (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request )

✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products)

✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

... and many more

------------------------(*) instead of embedding ONNX model inside the EA like anyone else which is clunky, restricted to single asset, non-updatable (as model decay) and MT4-incompatible, we surface it via a web-based API to address all of this drawback.

With GAIA, never again you have to:

❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )

❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with GAIA, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).(**)

to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).(**) ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.

❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition

❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323

or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support please contact me or emailafter purchase if you need further support

Optimized set files for FX, Gold and Index are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these

file with you.



















