Blue GAIA MT5

5

| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. 

This is MT5 version, click here for Blue GAIA MT4 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

  📈 Real monitoring signal --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA

Intro

Blue GAIA EA ('GAIA') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems:

+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|  multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe  multi-strategies multi-systems (experts).  |
+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

With GAIA, user would be able to deploy all of my EAs including Sonic, Onyx, Cara plus the ability the harness latest innovative cabablity of Neural Network powered by ONNX machine learning Long-Short Term Memory ("LSTM") models (<-- inspired from this MQLArticles)  

Similar with other BlueAlgos products, there are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. Aside from that, GAIA going to offer you:

  • 🏆 Best of the Best algos: GAIA feature collection of all BlueAlgos's Expert Advisors strategy styles (i.e. MarketStructure, TrendFollow, ChannelBase, PivotLevels) making it suitable for ALL market types and conditions.

  • ⌚ Fully automated and adaptive to market  many internal logics in the EA are auto-optimized base on the trading symbols and chart timeframe and constantly updating & adaptable to current market context such as signal selectivity, risk management, entry policy, take-profit levels etc. So you can have the EA run on auto-pilot 24/5

  • 😍 Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

  • 🏰  Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features

  • 🔬 Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start:

 - minimum account balance:  $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed

 - start lot: 0.01

 - symbols: 
    GOLD    : XAUUSD
    FOREX   : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (🙅‍♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)
    INDICES : GER40NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------

      Essential features

      Some of key features:

      • 🔆(Unique to GAIA): ability to deploy Collaboration mode between Cara, Sonic, and Onyx EAs which consist of three different collaborating policies: Pecking Order, Zone-base, and Stagger.

      • 🔆 Newly enhanced Neural Network trade entry and filtering logics powered by ONNX models via secured Web API(*)

      • ✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

      • ✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

      • ✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

      • ✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches.  (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request)

      • ✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

      • ✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products) 

      • ✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

      • ... and many more

      ------------------------
      (*) instead of embedding ONNX model inside the EA like anyone else which is clunky, restricted to single asset, non-updatable (as model decay) and MT4-incompatible, we surface it via a web-based API to address all of this drawback.

        With GAIA, never again you have to:

        • ❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )  
        • ❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with GAIA, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).(**)
        • ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.
        • ❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition
        • ❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

          -----------------------------------------------------------------------

          Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323

          please contact me or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support

          Optimized set files for FX, Gold and Index are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these
          file with you.



          Recensioni 1
          Wolfgang Rockert
          2346
          Wolfgang Rockert 2024.08.13 14:27 
           

          Very extensive EA with many security mechanisms, many setting options that require a certain amount of familiarization. Currently the most stable EA...

          Prodotti consigliati
          News Hedging Pro MT5
          Mean Pichponreay
          Experts
          News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
          AuDCaD DG Expert
          Philipp Warmuth
          Experts
          AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
          GoldMaster EA
          Cristian-silvian Olteanu
          Experts
          GoldMaster EA per il trading di XAU/USD su MetaTrader 5 Il GoldMaster EA è uno strumento di trading completamente automatizzato progettato per il trading di XAU/USD (oro) sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5. È pensato per i trader che preferiscono un approccio semplice e vogliono esplorare il trading automatico senza configurazioni complesse. Caratteristiche: Trading automatico: L’EA gestisce tutte le operazioni di trading in modo indipendente. Configurazione preimpostata: Non è necessaria alcuna c
          Position Trader EA MT5
          LEE SAMSON
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Trasforma qualsiasi strategia di trading in una strategia di trading di posizione o scambia le comprovate strategie di trading di posizione basate su RSI e ADR, incluso il sistema di controllo automatizzato del prelievo per le posizioni che si muovono contro di te. Questo EA è un'evoluzione e una semplificazione dell'MRA EA che è stato utilizzato per molti anni per le strategie di trading di posizione insegnate sul sito web Market Structure Trader. Vedi il mio profilo per un collegamento al sit
          Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          ArfHedgeMarti
          Arif Alkin
          Experts
          Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
          Predator System EA
          Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
          Experts
          The Predator system is a fully automated trading robot.  The robot can open trades automatically,the user can turn this option off or on in the inputs. The robot generates signals, the signals have an entry price indicated by the blue line, Take profit represented by a lemon horizontal line, Stop loss is represented by the red horizontal line. The Robot has a trend filter. The robot has a trading session filter. The robot shows the reversal candlestick patterns. The user can choose to open a bul
          HedgeGrid Adaptive
          Andrii Palchevskyi
          Experts
          Descrizione breve Expert advisor di trading professionale che utilizza una strategia di griglia adattiva innovativa con copertura intelligente. Il sistema si adatta automaticamente alle condizioni di mercato e garantisce un trading stabile su qualsiasi coppia di valute e timeframe. Caratteristiche principali Copertura adattiva Sistema intelligente di contro-posizioni Aggiunta automatica di coperture al raggiungimento del numero di livelli specificato Parametri personalizzabili di dimensione e pa
          Master MA EA MT5
          Nguyen Nghiem Duy
          Experts
          Master MA EA MT5 is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofitab
          Recovery Manager Pro MT5
          Ianina Nadirova
          4.55 (11)
          Experts
          Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
          Hedging Star
          Pran Gobinda Basak
          Experts
          Ecco una descrizione completa per Hedging Star - un solido Expert Advisor progettato per proteggere i tuoi investimenti con uno stop loss integrato. Prima di utilizzarlo nel trading reale, è vivamente consigliato effettuare test approfonditi in modalità demo. Inizia con una dimensione del lotto conservativa di 0,01 per valutarne le performance. Questo EA è ottimizzato per il trading sulle coppie di valute GBPUSD e USDJPY. Una delle caratteristiche principali di Hedging Star è la sua funzionali
          Colossus EA MT5
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Colossus EA ΜΤ5 è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che scambierà notizie ad alto impatto, con il posizionamento di ordini Buy/Sell Stop in sospeso alcuni secondi prima di ogni nuova candela, al fine di catturare qualsiasi azione violenta su entrambi i lati del prezzo. Colossus EA MT5 annullerà questi ordini Stop Pending, alcuni secondi dopo la nascita della candela, se questi non sono stati attivati. Una serie di impostazioni uniche ti aiuterà a regolare tutti i potenziali aspetti
          Synchronizer
          PATRICK PAARSCH
          Utilità
          This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
          Trader Assistant Pro MT5
          Mean Pichponreay
          Experts
          Trader Assistant Pro  is an automatic trading EA that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protection or trailing-stop rules. This EA is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk in line with your parameters, but also can assist in protecting and maximizing your potential profits, or minimizing losses, in real-time. With this EA, the only thing you have to do is to enter trades by your own strategy. Product
          Xetera Multi TP Manager for FX
          Oteng Micheal
          Experts
          XETERA MULTI TP MANAGER Xetera Multi TP Manager for FX is an Expert Advisor specially designed for Forex on the Meta Trader 5 platform to manage trades even while you are away or asleep. Many Forex Signal Services out there use multiple take profit levels such as TP1, TP2, and TP3. The signal services give you multiple target levels to increase your profit, but the problem is you always need to monitor your trades and move the Stop Loss, trailing.   So, we fixed this issue by developing our EA t
          Intuition AlgBot
          Vitalii Zakharuk
          Experts
          Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
          EA Nine MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          The EA uses 3 strategies: 1 - a strategy for breaking through important levels, 2-a strategy for reversing, and 3 - trading on a trend. To open a position, the expert Advisor evaluates the situation on the charts using 5 custom indicators. The EA also uses averaging elements in the form of several additional orders ( the EA does not increase the lot for averaging orders). The EA uses 8 adaptive functions for modifying and partially closing orders. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Tr
          Breakout Meter
          Nana Yaw Osei
          Utilità
          Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
          Time in Trade
          Denis Diakonov
          Experts
          Time in Trade Expert Advisor applica la strategia di apertura degli ordini in sospeso all'ora specificata e utilizza anche l'ora legale e l'ora legale con cambio automatico. Quando si verifica un segnale, il robot di trading apre gli ordini in sospeso con volumi uguali per l'acquisto e la vendita. Il periodo di tempo utilizzato per il trading è di 5 minuti. L'innesco di un ordine in sospeso è una brusca variazione di prezzo che dipende da: apertura / chiusura delle sessioni di trading; rilascio
          Stealth 150 DE40
          Szymon Jan Szarowski
          4 (1)
          Experts
          Scusate per la performance eccezionale del 340% annuo! Sì, hai letto bene: questi risultati di backtest del 340% annuo sono quasi imbarazzantemente buoni. Ma attenzione: non è uno stratagemma di marketing, bensì il risultato di una programmazione pulita e di backtest onesti. Ovviamente, rendimenti così da sogno non sono sostenibili per sempre, perché dopo qualche anno qualsiasi EA nei backtest incontra il limite massimo di volume. Tuttavia, Stealth 150 DE40 dimostra cosa sia possibile ott
          Vixy 10 EA
          Wayne Ysel
          1 (1)
          Experts
          VOLATILATY 10 Vixy 10 ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit). This is a down trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MA and Ichimoku cross for support and confirmation to take
          Day Breakout MT5
          Vadim Zotov
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant
          Algo Edge
          Niklas Templin
          1 (1)
          Experts
          Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
          FREE
          Bulk closing MT5
          Xin You Lin
          Experts
          This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
          TimeCome
          Ivan Lazarenko
          5 (1)
          Experts
          TimeCome EA uses a reliable and effective level breakout trading system adapted for gold trading, this is a professional trading system created for traders! TimeCome EA  this is a reliable advisor that operates on a price-driven strategy without indicators. Its built-in risk management system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit, all aimed at maximizing the potential of each trade while protecting your capital. Live signal Aggressive set : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/22943
          Nice Trade EA
          Dinh Thuong Hoang
          Experts
          Nice Trade Bot è un sistema EA che analizza e identifica automaticamente le zone di prezzo di ingresso commerciale ad alta probabilità sul grafico e invia notifiche istantanee agli utenti al canale o al gruppo Telegram. I dati di acquisto e vendita mostrano i dettagli del prezzo di immissione dell'ordine, dello stop loss e del profitto target. Aggiornamento continuo e utilizzo di più intervalli temporali, massima efficienza per i prodotti di materie prime associati all'USD come: oro, petrolio,
          Star light
          Kazuya Koizumi
          Experts
          The main target is EURJPY. This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. This program is intended for long-term operation over several years. Entry triggers: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specif
          Titan5 MT5 EA
          Loo Ming Hao
          Experts
          Titan5 MT5 EA – A Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for Serious Traders Optimized for Prop Firms, Individual Traders, and Portfolio Diversification Titan5 MT5 EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for traders who demand strategic diversification and robust risk management . By integrating five distinct trading methodologies , it adapts to various market conditions, making it ideal for prop firm challenges, personal accounts, and portfolio risk mitigation . Key Features Multi-
          RenkobrickEA
          Ricky Zoltan Beznec
          Experts
          What is Renko EA? The Renko Brick EA is an advanced automated trading system that creates real-time Renko charts directly on your standard MT5 charts. It eliminates time-based noise and focuses purely on price movement, trading only when a specified number of consecutive bricks form in the same direction. Renko Brick Visualization BUY SELL Green Bricks = Bullish Movement | Red Bricks = Bearish Movement Each brick is equal size (no wicks or tails) - Pure price action! Key F
          Gold King AI MT5
          Rodrigo Arana Garcia
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Sono rimaste solo   2/5   copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 250$ //   Versione MT4 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sos
          Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
          Quantum Queen MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.98 (358)
          Experts
          Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
          Aot
          Thi Ngoc Tram Le
          4.95 (19)
          Experts
          AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Segnale Live: [Account Principale] | [Account Minore] | Canale Ufficiale AOT | Prossimo Prezzo: $299 IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato da analisi del sentiment AI e algoritmi di Ottimizzazione Adattiva . Sviluppato nel corso di diversi anni di perfezionamento, questo sistema completamente automat
          AI Forex Robot MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.84 (51)
          Experts
          AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
          Zenox
          PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
          5 (12)
          Experts
          Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
          Mad Turtle
          Gennady Sergienko
          4.63 (71)
          Experts
          Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
          Quantum King EA
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (75)
          Experts
          Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
          Aura Ultimate EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.81 (69)
          Experts
          Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
          AI Gold Trading MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (5)
          Experts
          SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
          Pivot Killer
          Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
          5 (7)
          Experts
          Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
          Argos Rage
          Aleksandar Prutkin
          5 (18)
          Experts
          Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
          Prop Firm Gold EA
          Jimmy Peter Eriksson
          4.27 (15)
          Experts
          INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
          The ORB Master
          Profalgo Limited
          4.86 (21)
          Experts
          PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
          AI Gold Sniper MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (13)
          Experts
          SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
          Weltrix
          Guilherme Jose Mattes
          5 (7)
          Experts
          Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
          The Gold Reaper MT5
          Profalgo Limited
          4.45 (86)
          Experts
          PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
          Quantum Bitcoin EA
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.81 (122)
          Experts
          Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
          Ultimate Breakout System
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (27)
          Experts
          IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
          Axonshift EA MT5
          Maxim Kurochkin
          4.63 (38)
          Experts
          AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
          Market Anomalies EA
          Jimmy Peter Eriksson
          5 (2)
          Experts
          INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie USDJPY, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza l'utilizzo di martingala
          Zenith FX EA MT5
          Maxim Kurochkin
          4.25 (12)
          Experts
          Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
          Autorithm AI
          Zaha Feiz
          5 (7)
          Experts
          Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
          Nano Machine
          William Brandon Autry
          Experts
          BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
          GVolt
          DRT Circle
          3.4 (5)
          Experts
          GVolt — Motore a griglia d'oro di precisione (non Martingale) GVolt è un Expert Advisor avanzato per il trading sull'oro, progettato per i trader che necessitano di stabilità, precisione e gestione intelligente degli ordini nel mercato altamente volatile XAUUSD. Basato su un'architettura a griglia non-martingala, GVolt offre un approccio controllato e strutturato alla volatilità, mantenendo al contempo un'attività di trading frequente e un'esecuzione indipendente della strategia. Questo EA è st
          Quantum Baron
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.78 (36)
          Experts
          Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
          GoldSky
          Alno Markets Ltd
          5 (3)
          Experts
          illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     Visualizza tutti i prodotti:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  L'utile effettivo della società ammontava a oltre 60.000 sterline. Segnale di alimentazione:  
          Quantum Emperor MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.87 (490)
          Experts
          Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
          Aura Neuron MT5
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.82 (56)
          Experts
          Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
          Remstone
          Remstone
          5 (7)
          Experts
          Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex BLACK FRIDAY limited-time -25% discount : $1500 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna prom
          NTRon 2OOO
          Konstantin Freize
          5 (7)
          Experts
          Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
          Burning Grid
          Magma Software Solutions UG
          4.57 (28)
          Experts
          Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
          Altri dall’autore
          BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
          Blue Sonic Donchian MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Sonic Donchian MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->   Sonic Gold  |   Sonic Fx   Intro BlueSonic Donchian EA   ('Sonic') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maxi
          Blue Onyx Pi MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Onyx Pi MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->  (Coming soon) Intro BlueOnyx Pi EA   ('Onyx') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit
          Blue CARA MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
          Blue GAIA MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
          Blue Sonic Donchian MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue Sonic Donchian MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal --> Sonic Gold  | Sonic Fx   Intro BlueSonic Donchian EA ('Sonic') is a next-gen multi-currency multi-timeframe  EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maximize return fr
          Blue Onyx Pi MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue Onyx Pi MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->  (Coming soon) Intro BlueOnyx Pi EA   ('Onyx') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on   multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci   indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to s
          Filtro:
          Wolfgang Rockert
          2346
          Wolfgang Rockert 2024.08.13 14:27 
           

          Very extensive EA with many security mechanisms, many setting options that require a certain amount of familiarization. Currently the most stable EA...

          Rispondi alla recensione