Compounding smart bot

Compounding Smart Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want consistent results through precision and speed. Built with a trend bias algorithm, it identifies the prevailing market direction to increase the probability of winning trades. It also integrates a support and resistance strategy, ensuring that entries and exits are placed at the most reliable market levels.

For added performance, the bot employs scalping techniques, capturing quick profits during intraday price movements while minimizing exposure to risk. With its smart compounding logic, profits are reinvested to accelerate account growth, making it suitable for traders who prefer both short-term scalping and long-term balance building.

recommend timeframe 15 and 5mins for scalping. - CENT account

Prodotti consigliati
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.43 (47)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la Strategia "Duende", Duende è un algoritmo che rileva modelli di diversi livelli alti e bassi, dove rimangono costanti per fare buoni inserimenti, con un sistema di recupero che interroga varie cose come pareggio e incroci tra pari Ha dimostrato di controllare diverse valute senza problemi, con un potente controllo delle notizie durante il mercato è possibile gestirlo con tutti i simboli di cui hai bisogno La mia strategia è ottimizzata per "Tutto il mercato F
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Experto de oscilaciones
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
In this product, a trading strategy is used with some of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the structural change is observed with a respective crossing of the indicators at a certain level, depending on which be the indicator in question. The indicators of which they speak are; Relative Strength Index (RSI). Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Stochastic Oscillator. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop which will mean t
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Experts
Stai cercando di massimizzare i profitti e ridurre i rischi? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combina i segnali Heikin-Ashi con la solidità della gestione del rischio del modulo SENTINEL, ottimizzato per offrirti strumenti avanzati e facili da usare. Punti di partenza (testato nel 2024): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Adattabile a vari asset e timeframe Identifica opportunità precise : Cogli operazioni redditizie grazie alla combinazione di segnali Heikin-Ashi, RSI e il nuovo filtro basato sull'incr
Fibonacci Hunter
Augusto Martins Lopes
5 (2)
Experts
Fibonacci Hunter Expert Advisor per il Simbolo XAUUSD Il Fibonacci Hunter è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato per essere utilizzato sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . L'algoritmo di trading è stato ottimizzato specificamente per la coppia di asset XAUUSD (Oro) . Questo sistema applica una strategia di trading meccanica focalizzata sull'identificazione delle inversioni di prezzo. Il concetto fondamentale del sistema è l'utilizzo dei livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci. Strategia dell'Algor
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 For Deriv Synthetic indices MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95814  Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force us to be discipline exactly the way you will s
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4.33 (3)
Experts
Scopri il potere del trading automatizzato con **SimpleTradeGioeste**, un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per ottimizzare le tue operazioni di trading sul mercato Forex. Questo EA innovativo combina strategie di trading avanzate con indicatori tecnici collaudati, offrendo un'esperienza di trading senza pari. ****Punti di Forza**** - **Strategia Multi-Indicatore**: SimpleTradeGioeste utilizza un approccio integrato che combina quattro indicatori tecnici principali: RSI, ADX, DeMarker e Awesome
FREE
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Lobot Jame
Loungvilat Seehalat
Experts
Lobot Jame EA – Smart Trading. Trend-Powered. Risk-Controlled. “Built to master EURUSD with smart logic, adaptive strategies, and reliable risk control.” This Expert Advisor is specially tailored for the EURUSD pair, the most traded currency in the forex market. With its stable volatility, high liquidity, and predictable behavior during market sessions, EURUSD offers a grea t opportunity for consistent gains – and this EA is built to take full advantage of that.  “Trade the trend. Catch the move
Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
3.86 (7)
Experts
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Cominciamo con le caratteristiche eccezionali: L'EA è dotato di un FILTRO NOTIZIE e di un FILTRO RSI. Basso rischio (alcune coppie di valute hanno un DrawDown <10%, persino del 5%). Questo EA non utilizza alcuna funzione di martingala o griglia. L'EA può visualizzare zone visive per il t
Cypher X
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
CYPHER X: This bot is designed to trade the USDJPY pair on the 1-hour timeframe . It uses a combination of technical indicators to automatically execute entries and exits , always placing a stop loss and take profit . It also includes customizable features such as an automatic break-even when reaching a 1:1 risk-reward ratio, along with other adjustable options based on your preferences. The bot has shown consistent profitability from 2013 to the present , even under varying market conditions, w
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Experts
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 L'Expert Advisor (EA) "KingKong" è un sofisticato algoritmo di trading progettato per il mercato Forex, sfruttando una strategia di breakout che si attiva durante i periodi di maggiore liquidità del mercato. Questo EA è realizzato per trarre vantaggio dai movimenti di prezzo significativi che si verificano quando il volume degli scambi aumenta, garantendo che le operazioni
Vates
Pavel Gotkevitch
4.2 (5)
Experts
Vates is a Latin word meaning a prophet. Vates is a multicurrency trend Expert Advisor that can run on any type real accounts, on any timeframe, with any initial deposit, with a fixed or varying lot size, with four and five-digit quotes, with brokers offering different order filling types. A distinctive feature of the EA is its stability and reliability. The results of Expert Advisor testing in the Strategy Tester in four modes (two main modes – normal and with a delay, and two additional modes
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (1)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Let s do it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
Let´s do it   - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Let´s do it   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the g
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Experts
DOW KING  EA   È a       Sistema accessibile completamente automatico   con tutti i parametri di ottimizzazione aperti e un   meccanismo di ripristino. Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 445 $ Next Price 999 $   GUIDA DOW King Segnali Rimborso al broker della commissione Aggiornamenti Il mio blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        US30 M15 Ogni posizione ha sempre un       SL e TP fissi    
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol
Vasilii Luchnikov
Experts
https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U NewTest https://youtu.be/Ze9zPpYtIrI GridCatchCandleLimitOrderOneSymbol is a Grid flat expert Advisor for opening orders from the channel borders to the center. it works on pullbacks from the support and resistance levels, from the custom TMA channel width indicator, with fixed S/L and T / P. The EA is designed to trade off the levels when a particular trend movement, and is no doubt the continuation of the trend, the Levels are shifted automatical
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.26 (42)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (54)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (336)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (41)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (34)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (7)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (6)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.79 (14)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (485)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (8)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
5 (1)
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Il trading ridefinito dall’intelligenza. Importante: dopo l'acquisto, ti prego di inviarmi un messaggio privato per ricevere il tuo pacchetto di installazione personalizzato e le istruzioni per la configurazione. Segnale live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offerta attuale: Le prossime 10 copie sono disponibili a $449 , dopodiché il prezzo aumenterà a $599 . I. Introduzione AuriON è un sistema di trading cognitivo che integra esecuzione algoritmica, apprendimento a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (10)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.29 (34)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Segnale Live: [Account Principale] | [Account Minore] | Canale Ufficiale AOT | Prossimo Prezzo: $299 IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato da analisi del sentiment AI e algoritmi di Ottimizzazione Adattiva . Sviluppato nel corso di diversi anni di perfezionamento, questo sistema completamente automat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.93 (30)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vas
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
META i7
Meta Sophie Agapova
Experts
META i7 – Evoluzione del Trading Intelligente -  Riferimento tecnico META i7 è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, basato su due potenti reti neurali cooperative. Queste lavorano in tempo reale, prendendo decisioni di trading, valutandole e ottimizzandole continuamente. Le due reti neurali vengono elaborate e analizzate attraverso il livello interno META Layer. Si tratta di un’interfaccia completamente integrata nell’EA, che unisce, analizza e consolida i risultati in una decisione d
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Altri dall’autore
Scalper m30 multicurrency
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
Why Traders Love Scalper M30 MultiCurrency: Multi-Currency Scalper – Trades multiple pairs at once Optimized for M30 Timeframe – Perfect balance between accuracy and trade frequency Smart Indicators Used : RSI, ATR, Bollinger Bands, and CCI for high-accuracy signals Built-In Risk Control – Automatically adjusts lot size, SL, and TP based on volatility No Martingale, No Grid – Safe and stable strategy Core Strategy Features: Precise Entry Points – Filters out weak setups using volati
Multi Currency Major Pair Bot
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in market trends, support and resistance, and a hedging strategy. Additionally, it includes an auto-correction feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability.
Smooth Execution Bot
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in support and resistance, and a hedging scalping strategy in smooth way of entry. Additionally, it includes an auto-PNL, NEWS Filter settings feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability. thank you  Note :  Recommended Timeframe 5mins, Good For Eurusd and USDCAD Currency pairs, recommended
The Accurate Ai bot GBPUSD
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in market trends, support and resistance, and a hedging strategy. Additionally, it includes an auto-correction feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability. NOTE : See photos attached and follow the settings on it. Settings: CENT 20usd 20,000USD  Capital. Standard 100USD to 20,000Usd Capital
Neural trendlock hybrid system
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution. Core Features:  Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility. Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups. Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both
Trend nuetral smart bot
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
The Trend Neutral Smart Bot is an advanced trading system built to adapt to changing market conditions with precision. It follows strong market movements while filtering out noise, ensuring trades are executed only when the market shows clear direction. Key Features: Smart Trend Detection – Identifies and follows reliable market trends, avoiding false signals during sideways conditions. Momentum Confirmation – Trades are placed only when strong price movement is detected, improving accuracy an
Gold hybrid analyzer trend
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
Will increase the price every 10 purchased of of this EA.  Next price 250USD GOLD Hybrid Analyzer Trend EA – Your Smart Trading Partner for XAUUSD The GOLD Hybrid Analyzer Trend EA is a powerful AI-driven Expert Advisor designed to capture the strongest gold market trends with precision. It combines trend-following logic with advanced volatility filters , ensuring trades are only placed when high-probability setups appear. Key Features: Hybrid strategy – trend detection + volatility analys
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione