Accuwiser

Accuwiser Expert Advisor
We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert.
The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend.
Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only different Entries are done. So lot size for $500 dollars is always 0.01 Lot. You can double it if you want to take more risk.
Risk levels :
  Very low (watch back test Video)
  Low ( watch back test video )
  Moderate ( watch back test video )
  High (watch back test video )

Recommendations:
  Minimum deposit : $500 ( preferred balance is $1000)
  Default lot size for all modes is 0.01 lot for $500 balance. ( it doubles when balance is doubled.)
  No need to change the input.  It is user friendly.  simply choose the mode that suits your mindset.
  Watch our youtube video to find out more.
  Timeframe: H1
  Account type: ECN or accounts with very low spreads.( low spread accounts will bring you better results)
  VPS is recommended
  All tests are for $500 balance and 0.01 lot size with $200 Force stop for the worst situations.
So for $2000 for example; you can use very low mode which you get 0.04 lot size and $800 force stop as the default for this balance. You can change force stop value as you wish. But less than %30 of the balance is not recommended.
  If you want to experience the very high risk mode; we rocommend you double the lot size in high mode. ( watch the video)
  In case video didn’t help you with the best mode for you, do some backtests first and then start on a demo account.  It helps you find out the best mode of yours.


Join our channel :
Any questions  contact me in private
telegram/instagram support @peynex
Altri dall’autore
Positions Value
Arash Nikniazi
Utilità
By using this indicator you can easily find out how much your position is in profit right on the volume line on the chart. no need to take your mouse pointer on the lines. --- if you have different positions you can set all your TPs or SLs to a specific price to know the final value if the price reaches there. key features are : --- opened positions TP/SL value right on the chart. --- live value of the open position right on the volume line. --- commissions and swaps are being calculated. --- fo
ASR Indicator
Arash Nikniazi
Indicatori
ASR (Accurate Support Resistance) Indicator Uniqe formula behind this indicator makes it one the world's best support resistance indicator. watch the tutorial video It is user-friendly and here are some key features : -- different calculations for swing traders and scalpers. -- the lower the accuracy number the further the lines distance is. --easily applicable on all charts. ( try to find the best accuracy number ) recommended accuracy number for Gold is 5or 6, for eurusd 6 or 7. other instrum
Peynex Pivots
Arash Nikniazi
Indicatori
Pivots Indicator Traders have been using this indicator for a long time, but the main difference or might better call it betterment applied to well known pivots indicator is that you can change how the pivot can be illustrated. There are two ways to get the pivots on the chart. you can use either number of candles or the movement of the market using points of retracement. you can find out more on the video. furthermore pivots lines can be drawn to see the possible support and resistance prices w
Positions Management Expert
Arash Nikniazi
Utilità
This Expert provides a panel to manage all positions you have on different pairs or any instruments. not only you can close your positions just by clicking the amount of profit or loss shown on the related cell, but also you can customize whatever you see on the panel from font size  to lines and background colors. Remember ,  auto trading on MT4 panel must be active, but in our Expert we have provided a key on the panel to activate or deactivate the panel to avoid closing by accident. Any qu
