Accuwiser Expert Advisor
We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert.
The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend.
Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only different Entries are done. So lot size for $500 dollars is always 0.01 Lot. You can double it if you want to take more risk.
Risk levels :
Very low (watch back test Video)
Low ( watch back test video )
Moderate ( watch back test video )
High (watch back test video )
Recommendations:
Minimum deposit : $500 ( preferred balance is $1000)
Default lot size for all modes is 0.01 lot for $500 balance. ( it doubles when balance is doubled.)
No need to change the input. It is user friendly. simply choose the mode that suits your mindset.
Watch our youtube video to find out more.
Timeframe: H1
Account type: ECN or accounts with very low spreads.( low spread accounts will bring you better results)
VPS is recommended
All tests are for $500 balance and 0.01 lot size with $200 Force stop for the worst situations.
So for $2000 for example; you can use very low mode which you get 0.04 lot size and $800 force stop as the default for this balance. You can change force stop value as you wish. But less than %30 of the balance is not recommended.
If you want to experience the very high risk mode; we rocommend you double the lot size in high mode. ( watch the video)
In case video didn’t help you with the best mode for you, do some backtests first and then start on a demo account. It helps you find out the best mode of yours.
