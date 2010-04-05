Moving Arman EA2

The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals

With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal

Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour

Explains how the expert works.

Max Spread = 0.3

Lot1: Manual Lot Size





Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.





Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.





TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .





StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .





Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.





Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.





Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.





Time_End: The work is finished at the same time





Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.





Currency:





GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD





Time Frame:





M5 M15





Minimum recommended amount and leverage:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or more.





Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01