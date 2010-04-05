Introductory Price for Limited Time only.

Red Aros (Red Arowana) offers two ways to trade automation :

- Single Sniper Trade with your set of stop loss and take profit.

- Grid based Trade

Features covered in this EA :

- Trades are triggered based on our complex calculated signal.

- Works on any forex pairs ( except Metal, Commodities and Index). You can attach as many pairs : major and cross pairs. Trades will be filtered based

on Time, Trend, Exposure, Number of Pairs, Max Trade and Max Grid.

- Automated and Fixed Lot Size.

- Complex Grid Management that includes :

- Dynamic grid distance calculation based on ADR

- Grid runs both ways : on profit and on drawdown for profit optimization.

- Risk & Profit set per grid pair.

- Pull Back Gains and Offset capabilities

- Trailing Stop Loss and Partial Closing works on Grid and Sniper

- Complex trade closed based on dynamic trailing stop loss, take profit, day profit / loss target and on opposite signal.

- Trade on M15-H1 Timeframe, capital needed depends on set of number of pairs. Set file is available.

- Clean live signal will start on April 1. Signal is here