Samurai Gotobi Pro

Please download the demo and try this out!

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: 990$

Overview:

This EA is based on a unique trading logic in the Japanese market called "GOTOBI." "GOTOBI" refers to a trading method that takes advantage of specific conditions in the Japanese market.

In Japan, at 9:55 AM every day, financial institutions determine the benchmark rate for foreign exchange transactions. Import companies often place buy orders for the US dollar around this time to secure funds for settlements, leading to a tendency for the US dollar to strengthen. This tendency is particularly pronounced on dates that are multiples of 5.

Therefore, on multiples of 5 dates, it is possible to aim for profits by taking a long position on USD/JPY before 9:55 AM and then entering a short position at exactly 9:55 AM. This trading approach constitutes the "GOTOBI" method.

While this trading method is well-known and effective in the Japanese market, success is not guaranteed by merely trading at the same time. This EA has further refined the "GOTOBI" strategy, incorporating proprietary enhancements to achieve more stable and reliable trading results.


Currency Pair:

  • USD/JPY

Timeframe:

  • 1 Hour (1H) Please ensure to use the 1-hour timeframe.

Parameters:

  • MagicNumber: Set a suitable number of your choice. Be careful not to duplicate this MagicNumber with those of other EAs.
  • Lots: Lot size. Set according to your available capital.
  • Slippage: Permissible slippage. Adjust as needed.
  • MM (Money Management): On/Off for compounding.
  • Risk: Compounding interest rate.
  • BuyTP: = TakeProfit pips of Buy1. It is recommended to set it at 100 pips.
  • BuySL =  StopLoss Pips of Buy1. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • SellTP = TakeProfit pips of Sell. It is recommended to set it at 100 pips.
  • SellSL = StopLoss Pips of Sell. It is recommended to set it at -40 pips.
  • Buy_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "00:20".
  • Buy_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "01:59".
  • Buy_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "01:20".
  • Buy_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:59".
  • Sell_Entry_StartTime_StandardTime: Entry start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Sell_Entry_EndTime_StandardTime: Entry end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:10".
  • Sell_Entry_StartTime_SummerTime: Entry start time of Sell during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Sell_Entry_EndTime_SummerTime: Entry end time of Sell during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "04:10".
  • Buy_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:55".
  • Buy_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Buy1 during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "02:56".
  • Buy_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:55".
  • Buy_Close_EndTime_SummerTime:  Close end time of Buy1 during U.S. summer time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "03:56".
  • Sell_Close_StartTime_StandardTime: Close start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "06:20".
  • Sell_Close_EndTime_StandardTime: Close end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "06:21".
  • Sell_Close_StartTime_SummerTime: Close start time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "07:20".
  • Sell_Close_EndTime_SummerTime: Close end time of Sell during U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "07:21".



