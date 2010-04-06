Close Limit Orders MT4
- Experts
- Hector Pacheco
- Versione: 1.0
This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project.
The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method.
You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access.
Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client.
Use it at your own risk.