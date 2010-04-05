Yen Scalp Master
- Augustine Kamatu
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 19 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 20
Yen Scalp Master is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-frequency trading, specializing in JPY currency pairs with low spreads. It is optimized for scalping, offering traders a robust tool to capitalize on small price movements within short timeframes. With built-in features like dynamic trailing stops, risk management, and a Martingale strategy, this EA is customizable to fit both aggressive and conservative trading styles.
Key Features:
Scalping Strategy Optimization:
- Currency Pairs: Optimized for JPY pairs, specifically designed for low-spread pairs such as USDJPY, EURJPY, and others.
- Timeframes: Best performance on low timeframes (M5), suitable for high-frequency trading.
- Trade Execution: Employs precise entry and exit points to capture small price movements, typical of scalping strategies.
Dynamic Trade Management:
- TakeProfit and StopLoss: Configurable take profit and stop loss levels, allowing traders to adjust risk/reward ratios.
- Trailing Stop: Implements virtual trailing stops to lock in profits as the market moves favorably.
- Martingale Strategy: Includes a Martingale system that increases position size after losses, aiming to recover losses in subsequent trades.
- Grid Trading: Can deploy grid strategies by placing orders at predefined intervals to capitalize on market retracements.
Risk Management Tools:
- RiskPercent: Automatically calculates lot size based on the user-defined percentage of account balance at risk.
- MaxSpread and MaxSlipage: Ensures trades are executed within acceptable spread and slippage levels, preventing costly entries in volatile conditions.
- Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts lot size dynamically based on account balance and market conditions.
Customization and Flexibility:
- Trade Modes: Offers different trading modes (Aggressive, Moderate) that can be selected based on the user’s risk tolerance and market outlook.
- Time-Based Trading: Users can configure the EA to trade only during specific hours, avoiding low-liquidity periods or news events.
- Dynamic Adjustment: Parameters like TakeProfit, StopLoss, and grid size can be adjusted dynamically based on real-time market analysis.
Recommended trade settings and conditions:
- Timeframe: M5
- Default EA settings
- Low latency VPS
- Low spread 0 to 1 pip