Fast Grid Orders

The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.   This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range.

The main functions of the script include:

  1. Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale).

  2. Setting the distance between orders.

  3. Setting the number of orders that should be created in this grid.

  4. Automatic creation of orders based on selected parameters.

It is important to note that to close these orders, you can use another script, for example, "close all orders", which will close all open orders in your account, you can find it and other useful utilities at   my products page .

Please remember that using such scripts requires caution and a good understanding of the risks in trading. Trading in financial markets always involves potential losses, so you should carefully analyze the market and make informed decisions. I recommend testing it on a demo before using it.

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:



Prodotti consigliati
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilità
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Panel Trading Manual And Auto Trade
Mustain Jiddan Mubarak Zaka
Utilità
Panel Trading Reading Custom Indicator for Auto and Manual Trading have Button BUY and SELL , it also has Close All Button and spread to make you easy when trading Manual , for Auto mean Panel Can Reading Custom Indicator what you have , panel also has martyangle with Take profit and Daily target in USD , very usefull , and Best Panel , the indicator must be has arrow buy and sell 
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilità
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Grid Maestro
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilità
Grid Maestro – un'utilità che costruisce automaticamente una griglia di ordini in base a parametri specificati: passo della griglia, numero di ordini e moltiplicatore del volume. L'apertura della prima operazione avviene premendo un pulsante sullo schermo. È prevista anche una funzione di selezione automatica dei parametri, calcolata in base all'analisi del massimo drawdown dello strumento. Caratteristiche: Funziona solo con ordini aperti premendo i pulsanti sullo schermo. Quando si utilizza la
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilità
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
ForexcopyLocalMT4
Wei Ming Ding
Utilità
Istruzioni per l'uso: https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88205 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88204 -------------------------------------------------- 1. Copia ordini, da 12 account master a 100 account slave. Il numero di account slave può essere personalizzato, da 12 a 100. 2. Supporta da MT4 a MT4, da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, da MT5 a MT5. 3. Identificare i suffissi delle varietà di trading su diverse piattafor
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilità
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilità
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilità
Questo è uno strumento multifunzionale: ha più da 66 funzioni, tra cui possiamo citare alcuni come: calcolatrice della dimensione del Lot, azione sui prezzi, rapporto R/R, gestore commerciale, zone di domanda e offerta Versione demo   |   Manuale d'uso   |   MT5 L'utilità non funziona nel tester di strategia: puoi scaricare la versione demo QUI per testare il prodotto. Se hai qualsiasi domanda / idea di miglioramento o anche nel caso di trovare un bug, ti prego di contattarmi appena possibile, e
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilità
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Moving Average Auto Trading Panel
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilità
Expert Advisor to Automatically Trade Moving Averages price breakouts & retests .  ​ Complete trading solution with automated Entry , Take Profit , partial profit , Stoploss and also auto breakeven where SL is moved to Entry once tp1 / first target is reached , Moving averages are used to identify trends and confirm reversals ,  They are effective in all time frames . from 1 min scalping to 4hr or Daily charts swings ,  ​ With MA Trade Panel EA we can automatically buy / sell when price breaks
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilità
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilità
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Utilità
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
YPY Check Your Broker
IPA Investments LTD
Utilità
YPY Check Your Broker is a universal multifunctional software complex which uses primary tick data. It allows traders to perform comparative analysis of the trading conditions and execution quality, identify abnormal BID prices outside the indicative quotes. It also reflects the facts of redrawing bars in the terminal, spread extension, controls the leverage stop out level values, speed of execution and server connection breaks, maintains a detailed statistics on the slippages. The YPY Check You
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.45 (53)
Experts
Utilizza il modello di una famosa strategia chiamata Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - posizionamento alternativo di ordini pendenti con aumento del lotto. La strategia consiste nel piazzare due ordini pendenti opposti. Quando il prezzo si muove in una determinata direzione, viene attivato un ordine pendente, mentre la dimensione del lotto dell'altro ordine viene aumentata. L'EA prevede tre tipologie di apertura degli ordini pendenti (TypeofTrade) Apertura automatica dopo il posizionamento (Ape
FREE
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli automatici di break-even Utilizzando   questo   strumento ,   p uoi attivare lo spostamento automatico dello SL, quando il trade raggiunge un profitto desiderato.  Particolarmente   importante   per   i   trader   a   breve termine   .   È disponibile anche l'opzione offset: parte del profitto può essere protetta. Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Processo di attivazione della funzione automatica di break-e
Technical Trend Analysis Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Technical Trend Analysis Panel – Master the Market Trends with Precision! Are you tired of juggling multiple indicators and struggling to interpret trend signals? The Technical Trend Analysis Panel is your ultimate solution! This powerful MT5 utility simplifies trend analysis by bringing all essential indicators into one sleek, easy-to-read panel. Whether you're a beginner or a pro trader, this tool ensures you never miss a trend reversal or continuation again! What is the Technical Trend Analy
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilità
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
CAP Strategy Builder EA
MEETALGO LLC
4.84 (31)
Utilità
The top-selling EAs on the market cost a lot and one day they are suddenly gone. This is because one strategy will not work in the forex market all the time. Our product is unique from all others in the MQL Marketplace because our EA comes with 34+ built-in indicators that allow adding more strategies every time.  You build your strategy and keep updating it. If one strategy does not work, simply build another all using only one EA. This is All-In-One EA in this market place. You can use as trad
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
Utilità
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilità
SAFETYLOCK è lo strumento ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere le proprie operazioni da improvvise inversioni di mercato, impostando automaticamente un ordine opposto per ogni posizione aperta. Quando un trader o un EA apre una nuova posizione, SAFETYLOCK crea immediatamente un ordine in sospeso opposto. N el caso in cui la posizione inizi a generare perdite, l'ordine pendente viene attivato, bloccando la posizione e limitando così le perdite potenziali. Questo EA offre una gamma compl
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilità
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Utilità
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Soluzione professionale per la copia delle operazioni tra terminali. RS Trade Copier è un sistema affidabile e versatile per copiare operazioni di trading tra terminali MetaTrader 4. Il programma è adatto sia ai trader esperti e ai servizi di segnali, sia agli investitori privati. Permette di trasferire segnali da uno o più fornitori a uno o più clienti con alta precisione e ritardi minimi. Supporta sia una configurazione automatica semplice che una configurazione manuale avanzata. Non interferi
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilità
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilità
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
Altri dall’autore
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Consulente di trading Ice Cube Scalper -         è uno scalper giornaliero   , che effettua un gran numero di operazioni al giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di fare trading seguendo il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario comprenderlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nei backtesting che nel trading live. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di testar
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Coppy Master MT5   è uno strumento per copiare le negoziazioni tra i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT5 a MT4, da MT4 a MT5 e anche tra conti dello stesso tipo. Per un corretto funzionamento, tutti i terminali devono essere avviati su un computer o VPS. DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per copiare su MetaTrader 4 è necessaria una versione separata del prodotto:   Coppy Master MT4   . Funzioni principali: Tipo di connessione Modalità Master e Ric
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Copy Master MT4       è uno strumento di copia delle transazioni per i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, nonché tra conti dello stesso tipo MT4 a MT4. Per funzionare correttamente, tutti i terminali devono essere in esecuzione sullo stesso PC o VPS. [   DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per la copia su MetaTrader 4, una versione separata —       Copy Master MT5       - è obbligatorio. Caratteristiche principali: Modalità di c
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuti nel mondo del trading dell'oro innovativo ed efficiente con GoldPro, un robot di trading avanzato progettato specificamente per aiutarvi ad avere successo nel mercato dell'oro. Il consulente utilizza la tecnica della media, non dovresti percepirla come buona o cattiva, ma come un approccio che funziona sul mercato, scartando la convinzione unipolare che un metodo sia buono e l'altro cattivo, esiste e può essere applicato con successo, questo è un dato di fatto. Affidabilità ed esper
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore di domanda e offerta reale       - ti consentirà di determinare rapidamente la posizione della resistenza e i livelli di supporto in tutti i tempi. L'indicatore sarà utile per coloro che utilizzano l'analisi tecnica nel loro trading. L'indicatore è facile da usare, basta trascinare e rilasciare sul grafico e l'indicatore ti mostrerà i livelli di supporto e resistenza più probabili. Quando si cambiano i periodi di tempo, vedrai i livelli per il periodo di tempo appena selezionato. Ro
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
AI Trade Analyzer   è uno strumento intelligente di analisi di mercato implementato nel formato indicatore. Il programma visualizza i segnali sul grafico e aiuta il trader a valutare la situazione del mercato sulla base di indicatori tecnici e notizie di fondo. Funzioni principali: 1. Analisi tecnica: Supporto per gli indicatori più diffusi: EMA (corto/lungo), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stocastico, ATR, Bande di Bollinger, Punti Pivot, Fibonacci. Identificazione di tendenze, divergenze e livelli
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
HYT (Help Your Trading)   è uno strumento progettato per aiutarti   a ridurre la media   delle tue posizioni in perdita utilizzando due tecniche principali: Media standard. Copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni nella direzione del trend. Questo strumento consente di gestire più posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia in acquisto che in vendita. HYT calcola automaticamente la dimensione della posizione successiva, il prezzo dell'ordine, la direzione per la media e la chiusura della po
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilità
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, un programma che ti consente di controllare il rischio totale dei tuoi consulenti di trading sul tuo conto. Con questo programma, puoi controllare il rischio massimo che sarà consentito sul conto per tutti i consulenti. Ad esempio, imposti il rischio del 30% del drawdown massimo, il che significa che se i tuoi robot di trading azionario superano il rischio del 30%, il Risk Controller chiuderà tutte le posizioni dei consulenti e può anche chiudere tutti i grafici
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Descrizione del consulente Smart Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading automatico a griglia con selezione automatica delle impostazioni per ogni coppia di trading. L'Expert Advisor seleziona automaticamente le impostazioni per ogni coppia di valute, quindi non è necessario definire i parametri per ogni coppia, i calcoli si basano sulla volatilità dello strumento negoziato. Al momento del trading, puoi impostare la direzione dei punti di ingresso. Abilita il filtro per trend. A proposito di
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicatori
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo screener consente di identificare le risorse che sono più del solito ipercomprate (% di aumento) o ipervendute (% di caduta) entro un periodo di tempo selezionato (intervallo di tempo). Il mercato è regolato dalla legge, compra a meno, vendi di più, ma senza uno scanner automatico sarà molto difficile per te identificare valute/azioni che sono in ipercomprato o ipervenduto più del solito, diciamo, entro la settimana in corso, o l'attuale ora o mese. Possono essere decine o centinaia di s
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicatori
Logica di lavoro L'importanza di questo indicatore risiede nel fatto che permette di capire quanto “carburante è rimasto sullo strumento”. Immagina la situazione, sei partito in un'auto con una batteria mezza scarica, in media questa quantità di energia è sufficiente per un'auto per 250 km, quindi se vuoi, non puoi superare una distanza di 700 km. Quindi, per ogni strumento, c'è un certo movimento di prezzo giornaliero e, come risultato di osservazioni statistiche, è stato rivelato che l'85% d
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Utilità MetaTrader MTI (Main Trading Info) – mostra le informazioni di trading di base per un trader, vale a dire: dimensione media e attuale dello spread Scambia le dimensioni per posizioni corte e lunghe Costo di 1 pip per 1 lotto di trading Dimensione del livello di stop (distanza minima per effettuare ordini in sospeso) Tempo fino alla fine della sessione di trading corrente (rossa) e tempo fino all'inizio della sessione di trading successiva (grigia). Il tempo fino alla fine della sessione
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Logica strategica Pump and Dump Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading completamente automatizzato creato da un trader per i trader. La strategia è "compra meno, vendi più caro". Gli ordini vengono aperti dopo un significativo aumento/ribasso del prezzo. Il significato di base della strategia Pump and Dump è acquistare un bene a un prezzo inferiore quando il prezzo scende e venderlo a un prezzo più alto quando il prezzo aumenta. Probabilmente avrai notato che dopo bruschi movimenti di prez
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Consulente commerciale Scalper per cubetti di ghiaccio -           è uno scalper diurno       , facendo un gran numero di scambi ogni giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di negoziare con il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario capirlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nel backtesting che nel trading dal vivo. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di test
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Script Chiudi tutti gli ordini positivi per MT4       - ti consentirà di chiudere rapidamente tutti gli ordini redditizi sul tuo account. Lo script è   adatto   per i momenti in   cui è necessario chiudere rapidamente tutti gli ordini redditizi   . Lo script ha l'unico parametro per impostare Profit_in_pips - in esso specifichi quanti punti di profitto dovrebbero essere nell'ordine in modo che rientri nelle condizioni per chiudere la posizione. Lo script è molto facile da usare   , basta trascin
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicatori
Indicatore di domanda e offerta reale       - ti consentirà di determinare rapidamente la posizione della resistenza e i livelli di supporto in tutti i tempi. L'indicatore sarà utile per coloro che utilizzano l'analisi tecnica nel loro trading. L'indicatore è facile da usare, basta trascinare e rilasciare sul grafico e l'indicatore ti mostrerà i livelli di supporto e resistenza più probabili. Quando si cambiano i periodi di tempo, vedrai i livelli per il periodo di tempo appena selezionato. Ro
Filtro:
Tomi Luv
562
Tomi Luv 2025.02.07 23:34 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Sergey Batudayev
25331
Risposta dello sviluppatore Sergey Batudayev 2025.06.18 16:27
Added Sl and TP! Thanks for your comment.
Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.11.05 04:01 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione