Fast Grid Orders

The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.   This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range.

The main functions of the script include:

  1. Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale).

  2. Setting the distance between orders.

  3. Setting the number of orders that should be created in this grid.

  4. Automatic creation of orders based on selected parameters.

It is important to note that to close these orders, you can use another script, for example, "close all orders", which will close all open orders in your account, you can find it and other useful utilities at   my products page .

Please remember that using such scripts requires caution and a good understanding of the risks in trading. Trading in financial markets always involves potential losses, so you should carefully analyze the market and make informed decisions. I recommend testing it on a demo before using it.

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:



Filtrer:
Tomi Luv
562
Tomi Luv 2025.02.07 23:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Sergey Batudayev
25321
Réponse du développeur Sergey Batudayev 2025.06.18 16:27
Added Sl and TP! Thanks for your comment.
Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.11.05 04:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis