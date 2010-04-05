Secret Sentiment TrendHedger
INTRODUCING : TRENDHEDGER
TrendHedger is a futuristic "TOOL" that has been developed to make trading as simple as possible !
FEATURES :
ADDITIONALLY, USERS ALSO GET :
- Places Trades
- Manages Trades
- Closes Trades
- Controls Drawdown
- Performs Mitigation & Hedging
- Drawdown based Trade Closes
- Value Based trade closes.
- Access to the TrendHedger Announcement & Support Platforms !
- TrendHedger Supplementary teachings
- TrendHedger Results and examples
- AND MORE !!
INSTRUCTIONS :
1. Open the chart of selected market
2. Locate The " TrendHedger " file in the navigator window
3. Drag onto chart
4. Configure Inputs using guide below
5. To request extra assistance for free , visit our website and fill out a contact form and we will reach out to you : www.secretsentiment,com
SUGGESTED CHARTS & TIMEFRAMES :
- Forex Majors [ 5 minute / 15 minute timeframe ]
- Forex Crosses [ 5 minute / 15 minute timeframe ]
INPUT GUIDE :
The following steps are used to configure inputs :
1. User determines a $ Risk per Trade using the following method
Account Equity x % Risk [ between 0.025% and 2% ]
example : ) $10 000 x 0.5%
= $50
$ RISK = $50
2. The User then configures the TrendHedger settings and inputs using the table below and the calculated value from above.
- MagicNumber = 1 [ select a different number for each bot loaded ]
- LotSize = $RISK/ 200
- TPMode = true
- EquityTP = Enter Target Equity [ 5% -15% Goal on conservative account , 50 - 100% goal on aggresive account ]
- AllowBuys = True
- AllowSells = True
- UseTrailingStopToBreakEven=false
- SLtoEntryatXPoints=1050
- SLPointsOverEntry = 1000
- AdditionalEntryGrading=50
- GradingReset = true
- GradingResetAfterXBars = 100
- MaxTrades = 200
- MaxTradesForThisEA = 50
- MaxDDPerEA = 15
- MaxDrawdown = 45
- TotalProfitCloseOut = 4 * $VALUE
- SingleProfitCloseOut = $VALUE
- CollectiveProfit = false
- BuyProfit = 2 * $VALUE
- SellProfit = 2 * $VALUE
- AllBuyProfit = 10
- AllSellProfit = 10
- GhostMitigator = true
- GhostTradeMitigationValue = -8 * $VALUE
- GhostMitigationProfit = 1 * $VALUE
- MitigationDD = 10.
- CrossPair = false
- CrossPairMitigatorLoss = -50
- CrossPairProfit = 5
- WeeklyOneTradeCut = false
- WeeklyOneTradeDD = 50.0
- WeeklyCloseValue = -30
- DailyOneTradeCut = false
- DailyOneTradeDD = 5.0
- Hedge = FALSE
- HedgeValue = -3 * $VALUE
- AmountRiskProtector= FALSE
- AmountRiskPerTrade = 10 * $VALUE
- AccProtector= FALSE
- PercentRiskPerTrade = 1.00
- DrawDownProtector = FALSE
- DrawDownCutOff = 90.0%
Join The Secret Sentiment Support Group Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0135ad2ce978d901