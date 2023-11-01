Secret Sentiment TrendHedger

INTRODUCING : TRENDHEDGER

TrendHedger is a futuristic "TOOL" that has been developed to make trading as simple as possible !

FEATURES :

  • Places Trades
  • Manages Trades
  • Closes Trades
  • Controls Drawdown
  • Performs Mitigation & Hedging
  • Drawdown based Trade Closes
  • Value Based trade closes.
ADDITIONALLY, USERS ALSO GET :
  • Access to the TrendHedger Announcement & Support Platforms !
  • TrendHedger Supplementary teachings
  • TrendHedger Results and examples
  • AND MORE !!

INSTRUCTIONS :

1. Open the chart of selected market

2. Locate The " TrendHedger " file in the navigator window

3. Drag onto chart

4. Configure Inputs using guide below

5. To request extra assistance for free , visit our website and fill out a contact form and we will reach out to you : www.secretsentiment,com


SUGGESTED CHARTS & TIMEFRAMES :

- Forex Majors [ 5 minute / 15 minute timeframe ]

- Forex Crosses [ 5 minute / 15 minute timeframe ]


INPUT GUIDE :

The following steps are used to configure inputs :


1. User determines a $ Risk per Trade using the following method

Account Equity x % Risk [ between 0.025% and 2% ]

example : ) $10 000 x 0.5%

= $50

$ RISK = $50


2. The User then configures the TrendHedger settings and inputs using the table below and the calculated value from above.

  • MagicNumber = 1 [ select a different number for each bot loaded ]
  • LotSize = $RISK/ 200
  • TPMode = true
  • EquityTP = Enter Target Equity [ 5% -15% Goal on conservative account , 50 - 100% goal on aggresive account ]
  • AllowBuys = True
  • AllowSells = True
  • UseTrailingStopToBreakEven=false
  • SLtoEntryatXPoints=1050
  • SLPointsOverEntry = 1000
  •  AdditionalEntryGrading=50
  • GradingReset = true
  • GradingResetAfterXBars = 100

  • MaxTrades = 200
  • MaxTradesForThisEA = 50
  • MaxDDPerEA = 15
  • MaxDrawdown = 45
    •
  • TotalProfitCloseOut = 4 * $VALUE
  • SingleProfitCloseOut = $VALUE
  • CollectiveProfit = false
  • BuyProfit = 2 * $VALUE
  • SellProfit = 2 * $VALUE
  • AllBuyProfit = 10
  • AllSellProfit = 10
  • GhostMitigator = true
  • GhostTradeMitigationValue = -8 * $VALUE
  • GhostMitigationProfit = 1 * $VALUE
  • MitigationDD = 10.
  • CrossPair = false
  • CrossPairMitigatorLoss = -50
  • CrossPairProfit = 5
  • WeeklyOneTradeCut = false
  • WeeklyOneTradeDD = 50.0
  • WeeklyCloseValue = -30
  • DailyOneTradeCut = false
  • DailyOneTradeDD = 5.0
  • Hedge = FALSE
  • HedgeValue = -3 * $VALUE

  • AmountRiskProtector= FALSE
  • AmountRiskPerTrade = 10 * $VALUE
  • AccProtector= FALSE
  • PercentRiskPerTrade = 1.00
  • DrawDownProtector = FALSE
  • DrawDownCutOff = 90.0%



























Join The Secret Sentiment Support Group Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0135ad2ce978d901


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































