Funzioni di matematica
Un insieme di funzioni matematiche e trigonometriche.
Math functions were originally designed to perform relevant operations on scalar values. From this build on, most of the functions can be applied to matrices and vectors. These include MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, and MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise handling of matrices or vectors. Example:
For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.
Funzione
Azione
Restituisce il valore assoluto (modulo) del valore numerico specificato
Restituisce l'arcocoseno di x in radianti
Restituisce l'arcoseno di x in radianti
Restituisce l'arcotangente di x in radianti
Restituisce l'arcotangente del quoziente di due argomenti (x, y)
Restituisce il valore numerico integer(intero) più vicino dall'alto
Restituisce il coseno di un numero
Restituisce l'esponente di un numero
Restituisce il valore numerico integer(intero) più vicino dal basso
Restituisce il logaritmo naturale
Restituisce il logaritmo di un numero da base 10
Restituisce il valore massimo dei due valori numerici
Restituisce il valore minimo dei due valori numerici
Restituisce il resto vero dopo la divisione di due numeri
Aumenta la base alla potenza specificata
Restituisce un valore pseudocasuale nell'intervallo da 0 a 32767
Arrotonda un valore al numero intero più vicino
Restituisce il seno di un numero
Restituisce una radice quadrata
Consente di impostare il punto di partenza per la generazione di una serie di interi pseudocasuali
Restituisce la tangente di un numero
Verifica la correttezza di un numero reale
Returns the value of the expression MathExp(x)-1
Returns the value of the expression MathLog(1+x)
Returns the hyperbolic arccosine
Returns the hyperbolic arcsine
Returns the hyperbolic arctangent
Returns the hyperbolic cosine
Returns the hyperbolic sine
Returns the hyperbolic tangent
Cambia l'ordine dei byte nei tipi valori ushort/uint/ushort