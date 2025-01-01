DocumentazioneSezioni
Un insieme di funzioni matematiche e trigonometriche.

Math functions were originally designed to perform relevant operations on scalar values. From this build on, most of the functions can be applied to matrices and vectors. These include MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, and MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise handling of matrices or vectors. Example:

//---
  matrix a= {{14}, {916}};
  Print("matrix a=\n",a);
  a=MathSqrt(a);
  Print("MatrSqrt(a)=\n",a);
  /*
   matrix a=
   [[1,4]
    [9,16]]
   MatrSqrt(a)=
   [[1,2]
    [3,4]]
  */

For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.

Funzione

Azione

MathAbs

Restituisce il valore assoluto (modulo) del valore numerico specificato

MathArccos

Restituisce l'arcocoseno di x in radianti

MathArcsin

Restituisce l'arcoseno di x in radianti

MathArctan

Restituisce l'arcotangente di x in radianti

MathArctan2

Restituisce l'arcotangente del quoziente di due argomenti (x, y)

MathCeil

Restituisce il valore numerico integer(intero) più vicino dall'alto

MathCos

Restituisce il coseno di un numero

MathExp

Restituisce l'esponente di un numero

MathFloor

Restituisce il valore numerico integer(intero) più vicino dal basso

MathLog

Restituisce il logaritmo naturale

MathLog10

Restituisce il logaritmo di un numero da base 10

MathMax

Restituisce il valore massimo dei due valori numerici

MathMin

Restituisce il valore minimo dei due valori numerici

MathMod

Restituisce il resto vero dopo la divisione di due numeri

MathPow

Aumenta la base alla potenza specificata

MathRand

Restituisce un valore pseudocasuale nell'intervallo da 0 a 32767

MathRound

Arrotonda un valore al numero intero più vicino

MathSin

Restituisce il seno di un numero

MathSqrt

Restituisce una radice quadrata

MathSrand

Consente di impostare il punto di partenza per la generazione di una serie di interi pseudocasuali

MathTan

Restituisce la tangente di un numero

MathIsValidNumber

Verifica la correttezza di un numero reale

MathExpm1

Returns the value of the expression MathExp(x)-1

MathLog1p

Returns the value of the expression MathLog(1+x)

MathArccosh

Returns the hyperbolic arccosine

MathArcsinh

Returns the hyperbolic arcsine

MathArctanh

Returns the hyperbolic arctangent

MathCosh

Returns the hyperbolic cosine

MathSinh

Returns the hyperbolic sine

MathTanh

Returns the hyperbolic tangent

MathSwap

Cambia l'ordine dei byte nei tipi valori ushort/uint/ushort