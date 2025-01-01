Funzioni di matematica

Un insieme di funzioni matematiche e trigonometriche.

Math functions were originally designed to perform relevant operations on scalar values. From this build on, most of the functions can be applied to matrices and vectors. These include MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, and MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise handling of matrices or vectors. Example:

//---

matrix a= {{1, 4}, {9, 16}};

Print("matrix a=

",a);

a=MathSqrt(a);

Print("MatrSqrt(a)=

",a);

/*

matrix a=

[[1,4]

[9,16]]

MatrSqrt(a)=

[[1,2]

[3,4]]

*/

For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.