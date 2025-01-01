#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere 9 valori da 0 a 8 con il passo 1

vector X(9,VectorArange);

Print("vector X =

",X);

//--- calcolare il logaritmo per ogni valore del vettore X

X=MathLog(X);

Print("MathLog(X) =

",X);



//--- trasferire i valori calcolati dal vettore all'array

double y_array[];

X.Swap(y_array);



//--- traccia un grafico dei valori vettoriali calcolati

CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- attendere di aver premuto i tasti Escape o PgDn per eliminare il grafico (prendere uno screenshot) ed uscire

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- pulire

ExtGraph.Destroy();

/*

risultato:

vector X =

[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]

MathLog(X) =

[-inf,0,0.6931471805599453,1.09861228866811,1.386294361119891,1.6094379124341,1.791759469228055,1.945910149055313,2.079441541679836]

*/

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Riempire un vettore con 'valori' con incremento di 'passo' |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

template<typename T>

void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step)

vec[i]=value;

}

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Quando si preme ESC, restituire 'true' |

//| Quando si preme PgDn, prendere uno screenshot del grafico e restituire 'true' |

//| Altrimenti restituire 'false' |

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- se viene premuto ESC, restituisce 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- se PgDn viene premuto e uno screenshot del grafico viene preso correttamente, restituisce 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- restituisce 'false'

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea un oggetto grafico e disegna una curva |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fa uno screenshot e salva l'immagine in un file |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}