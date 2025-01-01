- MathAbs
MathRand
Restituisce un numero intero pseudocasuale compreso tra 0 e 32767.
|
int MathRand();
Valore restituito
Il valore intero compreso tra 0 e 32767.
Nota
Prima della prima chiamata della funzione, è necessario chiamare MathSrand per impostare il generatore di numeri pseudocasuali allo stato iniziale.
Nota
Invece di MathRand() è possibile utilizzare rand().
Esempio:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+