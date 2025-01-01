DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoFunzioni MatematicheMathRand 

MathRand

Restituisce un numero intero pseudocasuale compreso tra 0 e 32767.

int  MathRand();

Valore restituito

Il valore intero compreso tra 0 e 32767.

Nota

Prima della prima chiamata della funzione, è necessario chiamare MathSrand per impostare il generatore di numeri pseudocasuali allo stato iniziale.

Nota

Invece di MathRand() è possibile utilizzare rand().

 

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- imposta un nuovo stato iniziale per generare una serie di numeri interi pseudo-casuali ad ogni lancio
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- in un ciclo, visualizza nel journal 10 interi pseudo-casuali generati
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      int rand_value=MathRand();
      PrintFormat("Pseudorandom integer №%d: %u",i+1,rand_value);
     }
  }