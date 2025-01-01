- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathMod
La funzione restituisce il resto della divisione reale di due numeri.
|
double MathMod(
Parametri
valore
[in] Valore dividendo.
value2
[in] Valore Divisore.
Valore restituito
La funzione MathMod calcola il valore reale di f di val / y tale che val = i * y + f, dove i è un numero intero, f ha lo stesso segno val, ed il valore assoluto di f è minore del valore assoluto di y.
Nota
Al posto di MathMod() è possibile utilizzare fmod().
Esempio:
|
#property script_show_inputs