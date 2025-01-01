DocumentazioneSezioni
La funzione restituisce il resto della divisione reale di due numeri.

double  MathMod(
   double  value,      // valore dividendo
   double  value2      // valore divisore
   );

Parametri

valore

[in]  Valore dividendo.

value2

[in]  Valore Divisore.

Valore restituito

La funzione MathMod calcola il valore reale di f di val / y tale che val = i * y + f, dove i è un numero intero, f ha lo stesso segno val, ed il valore assoluto di f è minore del valore assoluto di y.

Nota

Al posto di MathMod() è possibile utilizzare fmod().

 

Esempio:

#property script_show_inputs
 
//--- parametri d'ingresso
input double   InpDividentValue  =  10;   // Valore dividendo
input double   InpDivisorValue   =  3;    // Valore divisore
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//-- ottenere il resto reale della divisione dei numeri inseriti negli input
   double res=MathMod(InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue);
//-- stampa il risultato nel journal
   PrintFormat("Real remainder when dividing %.2f by %.2f = %.2f",InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue,res);
  }