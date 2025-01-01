DocumentazioneSezioni
MathCos

La funzione restituisce il coseno di un angolo.

double  MathCos(
   double  value      // numero
   );

Parametri

valore

[in] Angolo in radianti.

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo double compreso tra -1 e 1.

Nota

Invece di MathCos() è possibile utilizzare cos().

 

Esempio:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector delta=vector::Full(101,2*M_PI/100);
   delta[0]=0;
//--- ottenere 101 valori da 0 a 2 pi greco con passo delta
   vector X=delta.CumSum();
//-- calcola il valore del coseno per ogni valore del vettore X
   vector Y=MathCos(X);
 
//-- trasferire i valori calcolati dai vettori agli array
   double x_array[],y_array[];
   X.Swap(x_array);
   Y.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- traccia un grafico dei valori vettoriali calcolati
   CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- attendere di aver premuto i tasti Escape o PgDn per eliminare il grafico (prendere uno screenshot) ed uscire
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- pulire
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
  }
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Quando si preme ESC, restituire 'true'                                                                    |
//| Quando si preme PgDn, prendere uno screenshot del grafico e restituire 'true'                             |
//| Altrimenti restituire 'false'                                                                             |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- se viene premuto ESC, restituisce 'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- se PgDn viene premuto e uno screenshot del grafico viene preso correttamente, restituisce 'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- restituisce 'false'
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un oggetto grafico e disegna una curva                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fa uno screenshot e salva l'immagine in un file                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Risultato:

MathCos_Screenshot