- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathClassify
Determina il tipo di un numero reale e restituisce un risultato come valore dall'enumerazione ENUM_FP_CLASS.
|
ENUM_FP_CLASS MathClassify(
Parametri
value
[in] Numero reale da controllare
Valore Restituito
Un valore dall'enumerazione ENUM_FP_CLASS
|
ID
|
Descrizione
|
FP_SUBNORMAL
|
Numero subnormale più vicino a zero del più piccolo numero normale rappresentabile DBL_MIN (2.2250738585072014e-308)
|
FP_NORMAL
|
Un numero normale nell'intervallo tra 2.2250738585072014e-308 e 1.7976931348623158e+308
|
FP_ZERO
|
Uno zero positivo o negativo
|
FP_INFINITE
|
Un numero che non può essere rappresentato dal tipo appropriato, infinito positivo o negativo
|
FP_NAN
|
Non un numero.
Esempio:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vedere anche