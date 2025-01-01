Matrices and vectors

Type vector is a special data type in MQL5, which enables operations with vectors. A vector is a one-dimensional array of type double. It is one of the fundamental concepts of linear algebra, which is used in many fields of science, including physics, geometry, and others. Vectors are used to solve systems of linear equations, in 3D graphics and in other application areas. Vectors can be added and multiplied. The length or distance between vectors can be obtained through the Norm. In programming, vectors are usually represented by arrays of homogeneous elements, which may have no regular vector operations, i.e. when arrays cannot be added or multiply, and they have no norm.

Vectors can be represented as row vectors and string vectors when working with matrices. Also, vectors in linear algebra use the concepts of covariance and contravariance. These concepts do not make any difference when writing an MQL5 code, as only the programmer decides what each object of the vector type is. For example, it can be rotation, displacement or compression vector in 3D graphics.

Generally speaking, from the point of view of linear algebra, a number is also a vector, but in a one-dimensional vector space. A vector itself can be considered as a special case of a matrix.

Type matrix is another special data type in MQL5 to represent matrices. A matrix is actually a two-dimensional array of type double. Vectors and matrices have been introduced into MQL5 for easier operations with certain types of data sets. With them, developers can benefit from the linear algebra possibilities in a simple and math-like form. Matrices can be used to compactly write systems of linear or differential equations. The number of matrix rows corresponds to the number of equations, while the the number of columns is equal to the number of unknowns. As a result, systems of linear equations can be solved through matrix operations.

The following algebraic operations are defined for the matrices:

Addition of same-size matrices

Multiplication of suitable-size matrices: the number of columns in the left matrix must equal the number of rows in the right matrix

Matrix multiplication by a column vector; multiplication of a row vector by a matrix according to the matrix multiplication rule. In this sense the vector is a special case of a matrix

Matrix multiplication by a number, that is, by a scalar

Mathematics considers many different matrix types. For example, identity matrix, symmetric, skew-symmetric, upper and lower triangular matrices, and other types. Various Normal forms play an important role in the matrix theory. They represent a certain canonical form of a matrix, which can be obtained by means of certain transformations. In practice, normal forms that have additional properties, such as for example stability, are used.

The use of vectors and matrices, or rather, of special methods of the relevant types, enables the creation of simpler, briefer and clearer code, which is close to mathematical notation. With these methods, you can avoid the need to create nested loops or to mind correct indexing of arrays in calculations. Therefore, the use of these methods increases reliability and speed in developing complex programs.

List of matrix and vector methods

Types matrix and vector include methods that correspond to the relevant NumPy library methods. Using these methods, you can translate algorithms and codes from Python to MQL5 with minimum efforts. A lot of data processing tasks, mathematical equations, neural networks and machine learning tasks can be solved using ready-made Python methods and libraries.