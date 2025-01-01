DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce il valore dell'espressione MathLog(1+x).

double  MathLog1p(
   double  value      // valore per prendere il logaritmo
   );

Parametri

value

[in] Il valore, il cui logaritmo deve essere calcolato.

Valore Restituito

Il logaritmo naturale del valore (valore + 1) in caso di successo. Se il valore è < -1, la funzione restituisce Nan (valore non definito). Se il valore è uguale a -1, la funzione restituisce INF (infinito).

Nota

Con valori di x vicini a 0, la funzione MathLog1p(x) genera valori molto più accurati della funzione MathLog(1+x).

Invece della funzione MathLog1p() è possibile utilizzare la funzione log1p().

 

Esempio:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere 9 valori da 0 a 8 con il passo 1
   vector X(9,VectorArange);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
//--- per ogni valore vettoriale, calcolare il logaritmo per l'espressione (1 + X valore vettoriale)
   X=MathLog1p(X);
   Print("MathLog1p(X) = \n",X);
   
//--- trasferire i valori calcolati dal vettore all'array
   double y_array[];
   X.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- traccia un grafico dei valori vettoriali calcolati
   CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- attendere di aver premuto i tasti Escape o PgDn per eliminare il grafico (prendere uno screenshot) ed uscire
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- pulire
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
   /*
  risultato:
   vector X = 
   [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]
   MathLog1p(X) = 
   [0,0.6931471805599453,1.09861228866811,1.386294361119891,1.6094379124341,1.791759469228055,1.945910149055313,2.079441541679836,2.19722457733622]
   */
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Riempire un vettore con 'valori' con incremento di 'passo'                    |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T
void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0
  { 
   for(ulong i=0i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step
      vec[i]=value
  }
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Quando si preme ESC, restituire 'true'                                                                    |
//| Quando si preme PgDn, prendere uno screenshot del grafico e restituire 'true'                             |
//| Altrimenti restituire 'false'                                                                             |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- se viene premuto ESC, restituisce 'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- se PgDn viene premuto e uno screenshot del grafico viene preso correttamente, restituisce 'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- restituisce 'false'
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un oggetto grafico e disegna una curva                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fa uno screenshot e salva l'immagine in un file                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Risultato:

MathLog1p_Screenshot

