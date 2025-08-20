CotationsSections
Devises / ITT
Retour à Actions

ITT: ITT Inc

181.04 USD 1.88 (1.03%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ITT a changé de -1.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 180.38 et à un maximum de 185.57.

Suivez la dynamique ITT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
180.38 185.57
Range Annuel
105.64 185.57
Clôture Précédente
182.92
Ouverture
183.19
Bid
181.04
Ask
181.34
Plus Bas
180.38
Plus Haut
185.57
Volume
593
Changement quotidien
-1.03%
Changement Mensuel
7.62%
Changement à 6 Mois
40.93%
Changement Annuel
21.03%
20 septembre, samedi