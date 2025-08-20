Devises / ITT
ITT: ITT Inc
181.04 USD 1.88 (1.03%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ITT a changé de -1.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 180.38 et à un maximum de 185.57.
Suivez la dynamique ITT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ITT Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Has Federal Signal (FSS) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?
- L’action ITT atteint un niveau historique à 183,43€
- Itt stock hits all-time high, reaching 183.43 USD
- ITT à la 24e Conférence annuelle des industries et services diversifiés : Trajectoire de croissance stratégique
- ITT at 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference: Strategic Growth Path
- ITT Inc. (ITT) Inc. Presents at 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:ITT) 2025-09-18
- Honeywell's Unit Prices Senior Notes Offering at $1B in Aggregate
- L’objectif de cours de l’action ITT relevé à 210€ contre 190€ par BofA Securities
- ITT stock price target raised to $210 from $190 at BofA Securities
- KeyBanc relève l’objectif de cours de l’action ITT à 200€ grâce aux perspectives de Friction Technologies
- KeyBanc raises ITT stock price target to $200 on Friction Technologies outlook
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- L’action ITT atteint un niveau historique à 174,96 USD
- ITT stock hits all-time high at 174.96 USD
- Carlisle Announces Share Repurchase Authorization for 7.5M Shares
- Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Federal Signal (FSS) This Year?
- Griffon Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Markel Taps Canada's Growth With Cyber, Tech and Fintech 360 Launch
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- ITT stock hits all-time high at 171.59 USD
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love ITT (ITT)
- 3M's Margins Expand Despite Rising Costs: Can the Momentum Sustain?
Range quotidien
180.38 185.57
Range Annuel
105.64 185.57
- Clôture Précédente
- 182.92
- Ouverture
- 183.19
- Bid
- 181.04
- Ask
- 181.34
- Plus Bas
- 180.38
- Plus Haut
- 185.57
- Volume
- 593
- Changement quotidien
- -1.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.62%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 40.93%
- Changement Annuel
- 21.03%
20 septembre, samedi