ITT: ITT Inc

181.04 USD 1.88 (1.03%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ITT ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.38 e ad un massimo di 185.57.

Segui le dinamiche di ITT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
180.38 185.57
Intervallo Annuale
105.64 185.57
Chiusura Precedente
182.92
Apertura
183.19
Bid
181.04
Ask
181.34
Minimo
180.38
Massimo
185.57
Volume
593
Variazione giornaliera
-1.03%
Variazione Mensile
7.62%
Variazione Semestrale
40.93%
Variazione Annuale
21.03%
20 settembre, sabato