Currencies / ITT
ITT: ITT Inc
180.81 USD 0.81 (0.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITT exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 179.55 and at a high of 181.82.
Follow ITT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ITT News
- ITT stock price target raised to $210 from $190 at BofA Securities
- KeyBanc raises ITT stock price target to $200 on Friction Technologies outlook
- Honeywell Unveils Ionic Modular All-in-One BESS for Industrial Use
- ITT stock hits all-time high at 174.96 USD
- Carlisle Announces Share Repurchase Authorization for 7.5M Shares
- Are Conglomerates Stocks Lagging Federal Signal (FSS) This Year?
- Griffon Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Markel Taps Canada's Growth With Cyber, Tech and Fintech 360 Launch
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- ITT stock hits all-time high at 171.59 USD
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love ITT (ITT)
- 3M's Margins Expand Despite Rising Costs: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Carlisle Gains From Business Strength & Buyouts Amid Headwinds
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Federal Signal (FSS) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?
- Itt stock reaches all-time high at 170.18 USD
- 3M's Transportation and Electronics Revenues Up in Q2: Can Momentum Last?
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Kennametal Stock Right Now
- ITT (ITT) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- EnerSys' Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year
- Middleby's Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
- Griffon's Earnings Meet Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 5% Y/Y
- Here's Why ITT (ITT) is a Strong Growth Stock
Daily Range
179.55 181.82
Year Range
105.64 181.82
- Previous Close
- 180.00
- Open
- 179.98
- Bid
- 180.81
- Ask
- 181.11
- Low
- 179.55
- High
- 181.82
- Volume
- 505
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 7.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.75%
- Year Change
- 20.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%