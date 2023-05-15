Supply Demand FVG

3

The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including:

  • Supply Zones
  • Demand Zones
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone.

Key Features:

  • Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior.
  • Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling scenarios such as overlaying M5 zones on an H4 chart.
  • Customizable Zone Strength: Adjust the importance of zones using the zone strength parameter to suit your trading strategy.
  • Precise Zone Logic:
    • Demand Zones: Displayed when at least one candle within the zone range closes entirely above the zone.
    • Supply Zones: Displayed when at least one candle within the zone range closes entirely below the zone.
    • Fair Value Gaps: Identified through a three-bar pattern where the left and right bars do not overlap the middle bar.

Enhanced Usability:

  • New Customization Options: Users can now choose whether zone rectangles are filled, offering a clearer view of price action.
  • Multi-Instance Support: The indicator now supports multiple instances on a single chart, enabling detailed multi-timeframe or multi-zone analysis.
  • Reorganized Interface: Buttons have been rearranged for a more intuitive user experience.

Alerts and Notifications:

Alerts can be configured for supply and demand zones via pop-ups, sound notifications, or push notifications to your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a key market event.

Additionally, a convenient panel is included for easy management and visualization of the indicator's features, making it a powerful tool for both novice and advanced traders.


Avis 2
danmar
1915
danmar 2024.03.13 08:10 
 

HI I discover this tool which give us 2 very importants informations : supply/demand and FVG with a real easy MTF down (great) and Up (of course). really very interesting , easy, accurate from what i see in my first look. I will come back later but already i am very very happy to find this one even i have already differents indicators for this but not so easy and giving the ability to have a clean chart. Very Very Well done.

2024 03 15 I reported yesterday an little problem with template and today i have the fix , difficult to do better, Thank you a lot Krzysztof to make this quick. Well Done.

2024 11 26 : i forget to come back ! excellent tool, price reasonable, and MTF on 2 importants points FVG and SD , with the possibility to have a clean Chart : Very well DONE

and also after some days of use i can confirm that, for me, this one is very accurate and become part of my core indicators.

(and for the comment of 9283666 : it is not what i see and i record my session and i see it after very well)

