Arsi Smart Buy Sell

🧠 Arsi Scalper Pro – Smart Entry/Exit Signal System

Arsi Scalper Pro is a powerful, non-repainting signal indicator built for precision scalping and intraday trading. Designed with statistical logic and volatility filtering, it helps traders enter and exit with clarity and speed. It works across multiple timeframes and pairs, especially effective on M1 to M30 charts.

🚀 Key Features

  • ✅ Buy ( ^ ) and Sell ( v ) text signals directly on chart

  • ✅ Advanced logic with ATR and dynamic smoothing

  • ✅ Timeframe-safe: signals are unique to each chart

  • ✅ Lightweight and fast – zero lag

  • ✅ Customizable parameters

  • ✅ Works on all forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto

  • ✅ Clean and minimal visual signals (no clutter)

🔧 Inputs

  • Lookback Window – smoothing length

  • Alpha – relative weight (controls curve sensitivity)

  • ATR Length – volatility sensitivity

  • Near/Far Factors – thresholds for trade zones

  • Confirmation Filter – enable/disable price-level validation

🎯 Best Timeframes:

  • M1, M5, M15, M30

  • Optimized for scalping and short-term trading

📌 Notes

  • Signals appear as green ^ for Buy and red v for Sell

  • Text labels avoid clutter vs. traditional arrows

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Does not repaint once a signal is closed

  • Multiple chart protection (M5 vs M15 vs M1 handled separately)

🛠️ Use Case:

This tool is perfect for:

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Signal service providers

  • Binary options users (1m–5m expiry)

  • Strategy testers looking for clean entries

🔗 Learn More:

📍 Developer: Arsi Riaz
🌐 My Linktree – All Resources & Tools


