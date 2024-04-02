MACD Divergence and TFR for MT4
- Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs.
Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging.
Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging.
When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the price level and time corresponding to the signal.
Additional Features:
The indicator integrates signals from Darek Dargo’s trading system, known as TFR (The First Red). If a divergence coincides with a TFR signal, directional arrows are displayed on the chart, highlighting the enhanced signal.
MACD Histogram:
The histogram is color-coded for clarity:
Red bars indicate a higher value compared to the previous bar.
Green bars indicate a lower value compared to the previous bar.
A color change from red to green below the zero line suggests a potential buying opportunity. Conversely, a color change from green to red above the zero line indicates a potential selling opportunity.
Divergence and TFR signals act as filters, adding confirmation to these moments.
Technical Details:
The MACD histogram is calculated as the difference between a 12-period and 26-period exponential moving average. The signal line is not included in the divergence pattern, ensuring the focus remains on histogram dynamics.
Very good and precise indicator. I have been working with him for several months and I can say that he has paid back many times. If anyone still has doubts, I recommend YouTube instructions from Darek Dargo.