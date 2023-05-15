Supply Demand FVG

The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including:

Supply Zones

Demand Zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone.

Key Features:

Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior.

Adjust the importance of zones using the zone strength parameter to suit your trading strategy. Precise Zone Logic: Demand Zones: Displayed when at least one candle within the zone range closes entirely above the zone. Supply Zones: Displayed when at least one candle within the zone range closes entirely below the zone. Fair Value Gaps: Identified through a three-bar pattern where the left and right bars do not overlap the middle bar.



Enhanced Usability:

New Customization Options: Users can now choose whether zone rectangles are filled, offering a clearer view of price action.

Alerts and Notifications:

Alerts can be configured for supply and demand zones via pop-ups, sound notifications, or push notifications to your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a key market event.

Additionally, a convenient panel is included for easy management and visualization of the indicator's features, making it a powerful tool for both novice and advanced traders.