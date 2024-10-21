MT5 Macd Divergence Scanner

This indicator helps you monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes all at once. It displays the occurrence of divergences between price and the MACD indicator in a clear and easy-to-read table. Monitoring multiple timeframes and currency pairs in one place helps traders identify a divergence without needing to switch between charts. Divergences can be bullish or bearish. For example, if the price forms a higher high while the MACD forms a lower high, this indicates bearish divergence. On the other hand, if the price forms a lower low while the MACD forms a higher low, this indicates bullish divergence.

Each symbol (such as EURUSD, GBPUSD) is listed in the table on the left, while different timeframes (like M5, H1, D1) are shown across the top.  The dots in the table indicate that no divergence is detected.  If an arrow appears, it suggests a signal based on a divergence. Arrows help traders easily identify key moments when the market may be changing direction. A red arrow indicates a potential sell, while a green arrow suggests a potential buy. The appearance of an arrow is accompanied by an alert being sent to the terminal. Any potential trade should be supported by additional conditions, such as conducting higher timeframe analysis, using moving averages, or identifying support and resistance levels.

The indicator can be used in two modes: one that scans only the chart instrument, and another that scans a list of symbols. The user provides the list in a menu by separating each symbol name with a comma, without spaces. In the latter case, it is best to use a separate window that can be detached from the main MT5 window.

The indicator was successfully tested on 35 instruments and 9 timeframes.


Produits recommandés
Macd Pro System
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicateurs
Hello traders, here's the MACD Pro System. This is a MACD indicator for professional technical analysis. Main Components 1. MACD Visual Elements: MACD Histogram (green): Difference between the MACD line and the signal line MACD Line (dodger blue): Difference between the fast EMA (12) and the slow EMA (26) Signal Line (red): 9-period Simple Moving Average of the MACD 2. Configurable Parameters: MACD Settings: Fast EMA: 12 periods (default) Slow EMA: 26 periods (default) SMA Signal: 9 periods
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicateurs
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Automatic rsi scanner
Rong Yong Yang
Indicateurs
This indicator can automatically scan the RSI values of all varieties on the mt5 and set an alarm. Note that it is fully automatic scanning, you do not need to enter which varieties, do not need to open the variety chart, as long as there are some varieties in the market quotation column, will be automatically scanned to reach the set rsi alarm value, will pop up the alarm, and cycle with the market changes to scan the latest RSI values of all varieties, and alarm. This is very helpful to fr
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
MACD Color Histogram
German David Nino Cifuentes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Pour MT4 L'Indicateur MACD Histogram est une version améliorée de l'indicateur MACD traditionnel, offrant une vision supérieure des tendances du marché et des changements de momentum. Contrairement au MACD par défaut dans MT5, cette version inclut un histogramme , ce qui facilite la visualisation et l'interprétation des conditions du marché. Avantages par rapport à l'indicateur MACD par défaut : Visualisations Améliorées : L'histogramme fournit une représentation en barres de la différence ent
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicateurs
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Perfect for traders seeking a systemati
FREE
SV Divergence All with confirm
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Detect divergence (classic, hidden) price and all oscillator indicator include: RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Momentum, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Williams Percent Range (WPR), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Rate of Change (ROC). Confirm reversal with dochian channel for to improve signal quality. Divergence is when the price of an asset is moving in the opposite direction of a technical   indicator , such as an oscillator, or is moving contrary to other data. Diverge
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Kingtrend
Antonio Blazquez
Indicateurs
KingTrend — Price Action Trend Analysis Tool KingTrend is a trend-following indicator based on long-standing price action principles involving Highs, Lows, Open, and Close. The logic behind this tool comes from concepts passed on to me by my mentor and translated into code for consistent structure recognition. Features: Identifies market structure using price action logic Detects trend direction and key turning points Marks Higher Highs, Lower Lows, and extensions Suitable for discretionary or
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicateurs
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
SolarTrade Suite Theia Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Indicateurs
Intelligence artificielle et réseaux neuronaux entrainables. Indicateur financier SolarTrade Suite - Theia Market Indicator ! Cet indicateur utilise des algorithmes innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs. Votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. L'indicateur de marché SolarTrade Suite - Theia prédit le prix d'un instrument financier plusieurs valeurs à l'avance et affiche ses valeurs sous forme de commentaire dans la fenêtre du terminal. Découvrez nos autres produits de
Technology Traders
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Tech Trader Forex Bot: Your Key to Reliable Trading Success Introduction to Forex Trading Forex trading is a complex and dynamic marketplace that requires considerable time, effort, and expertise for effective navigation. With the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies, harnessing market trends without the need to spend countless hours analyzing data. Enter the   Tech Trader Forex Bot , a cutting-edge solution designed to simplify your trading experience. What
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT MACD Divergence affiche les divergences régulières et cachées qui se forment entre le prix et l’oscillateur. Si votre stratégie de trading anticipe un retournement de tendance, vous pouvez utiliser la divergence MACD régulière pour repérer les points de retournement potentiels. Et si votre stratégie repose sur la continuité de la tendance, la divergence cachée du MACD sera plus appropriée. Limites de KT MACD Divergence Utiliser la divergence MACD comme unique signal d’entrée peut être risqu
Divergence ONE
Enrico Schmidke
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies divergences between chart and RSI, with the possibility of confirmation by stochastics or MACD. A divergence line with an arrow appears on the chart when divergence is detected after the current candle has expired. There are various filter parameters that increase the accuracy of the signals. To identify a divergence, point A must be set in the RSI, then point B Value must be edited, which sets the difference between point A and point B. The indicator can be used for tim
Telos Dashboard
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicateurs
Introducing Telos Dashboard Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Optimized For Forex! Note: This is a dashboard indicator and won't work on the strategy tester. Demoing it there is a waste. Instead get the main indicator or, use the demo of DynamicCOG to see how it works with arrows, although Telos is a more refined and filtered version than the DynamicCOG indicator.  Never Miss a Trading Opportunity Again! Welcome to the future of trading with the   Telos Dashboard Indicator ! Inspired
Macd Predictor
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Macd's main chart indicator 1. You can determine the price at which the MACD will change from buy to sell, and vice versa. It is the cousin of the oscillator predictor. If you know a position at the time, then the exact price, current and next (future) columns will need to reach the MACD crossover. You can also see how far the market has to go before your current position is helped or blocked by the next MACD crossover force. You can do this in all time frames because the predictor is updated i
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'un système polyvalent qui convient à la fois aux traders manuels du Forex, soit comme système de scalper, soit comme stratégie pour entrer dans une très forte dynamique, les traders d'options binaires ou pour être utilisé par les EA universels dans le trading automatisé. Il s'agit d'un système polyvalent qui convient à la fois aux traders manuels du Forex, soit comme système de scalper, soit comme stratégie pour entrer dans une très forte dynamique, les traders d'options binaires ou
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Ai macd signals
Saif Issa
Indicateurs
The indicator is a gold mine that works with the MACDI strategy with alert supported by AI it working on gold 5m time frame with 92% win the stratige take 15 pip tp and 15 stop 1:1 follow us on telegram : t.me/tuq98 youtube : youtube.com/ssfx1 green color its buy with alert red color its sell with alert this indicator is one from top 10 in greece and one from top 5 in iraq
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicateurs
Bienvenue sur HiperCube Renko Candles Code de réduction de 25% sur Darwinex Zero : DWZ2328770MGM Cet indicateur vous fournit une véritable information sur la transformation du marché en Renko Candle Style. Définition Les graphiques Renko sont un type de graphique financier qui mesure et trace les variations de prix, en utilisant des briques (ou des barres) pour représenter les mouvements de prix. Contrairement aux graphiques en chandeliers traditionnels, les graphiques Renko n'affichent pas d'
FREE
Stochastic Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are plo
Divergence Scanner Macd Rsi 30 Pairs 8 Tf MT5
FXsolutions
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed to detect the best divergences between price/MACD and price/RSI. MACD and RSI produce by far the best divergence signals therefore this indicator focus on those two divergences. This indicator scans for you up to 15 instruments and up to 21 timeframes for bullish and bearish divergences. You need to add the indicator only to one single chart ! The indicator will then automatically scan all configured instruments and timeframes. Important Information The indicator che
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Indicateurs
Présentation L'indicateur Multi Level ATR et Moving Average Band fournit une analyse complète des mouvements de prix en tenant compte de la volatilité. La représentation visuelle à travers plusieurs bandes facilite l'identification des phases de tendance et de consolidation ainsi que des points de retournement potentiels. Grâce aux options de personnalisation, les utilisateurs peuvent adapter l'indicateur à leurs besoins de trading spécifiques. Fonctionnalités Affichage de plusieurs bandes : Niv
FREE
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicateurs
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicateurs
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MACD Intraday Trend PRO est un indicateur développé grâce à une adaptation du MACD original créé par Gerald Appel dans les années 1960. Au fil des années de négociation, il a été observé qu'en modifiant les paramètres du MACD avec les proportions de Fibonacci, nous obtenons une meilleure présentation de la continuité des mouvements de tendance, ce qui permet de détecter plus efficacement le début et la fin d'une tendance de prix. En raison de son efficacité à détecter les tendances de prix, i
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur révolutionnaire MT5, DARWIN Assistant   - votre passerelle ultime vers le monde du trading réussi ! Conçu avec précision et expertise, DARWIN Assistant   fonctionne selon une stratégie spéciale qui exploite la puissance d'indicateurs techniques avancés - RSI, Stochastiques, CCI et Tendances - sur toutes les périodes. Préparez-vous pour une expérience de trading extraordinaire car cet indicateur de pointe vous offre les signaux d'entrée les plus précis, vous permetta
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Plus de l'auteur
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
The First Red MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "The First Red", basé sur la stratégie créée par Dariusz Dargo, est conçu pour identifier et marquer les chandeliers sur le graphique qui répondent aux conditions de la stratégie "The First Red" et de ses extensions, telles que "Second Red", "First Green" et "Second Green". La stratégie se concentre sur l'analyse des extrêmes locaux et les signaux de l'oscillateur MACD. Premier chandelier rouge (First Red Candle):   Un chandelier est marqué comme "First Red" lorsqu'il établit un max
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur offre un moyen efficace de surveiller simultanément plusieurs paires de devises et différents horizons temporels. En affichant visuellement les divergences entre le prix et le MACD dans un tableau clair et facile à lire, il permet aux traders d’identifier d’éventuels points de retournement du marché sans avoir à changer constamment de graphique. Les divergences peuvent signaler un passage d’une dynamique haussière à une dynamique baissière, ou inversement. Par exemple, une diverge
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT5
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur identifie les divergences en analysant les pentes des lignes reliant les sommets ou creux du prix et de l'histogramme MACD. Divergence Haussière (Convergence) :   Elle se produit lorsque les lignes reliant les creux du MACD et les creux correspondants sur le graphique des prix ont des pentes opposées et convergent. Divergence Baissière :   Elle se produit lorsque les lignes reliant les sommets du MACD et les sommets correspondants sur le graphique des prix ont des pentes opposées et
Supply Demand FVG Zones
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Supply Demand FVG
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout MT5 Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
Symbol
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Utilitaires
For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
FREE
MACD Divergence and TFR for MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
The First Red MT4
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "The First Red", basé sur la stratégie créée par Dariusz Dargo, est conçu pour identifier et marquer les chandeliers sur le graphique qui répondent aux conditions de la stratégie "The First Red" et de ses extensions, telles que "Second Red", "First Green" et "Second Green". La stratégie se concentre sur l'analyse des extrêmes locaux et les signaux de l'oscillateur MACD. Premier chandelier rouge (First Red Candle):   Un chandelier est marqué comme "First Red" lorsqu'il établit un max
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis