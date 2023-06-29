Prop Genius

This expert advisor is designed for the management of your funded Prop Firm account.
It is equipped with the Stealth Mode® function, unique of its kind, which allows it to open operations with different timing compared to other accounts on which Prop Genius® is active, in order to avoid the phenomenon of "copy trading".

Reccomended pairs

XAUUSD,EURUSD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF

Lot 0.32 for 200K account

Timeframe

H1

Features

  • loss management via "Soft" Martingala (some prop houses do not allow this technique)
  • can keep trades open overnight and on weekends (some prop houses do not allow this technique)
  • designed for propfirm accounts
  • satisfies the consistency rule on volumes and profit
  • low draw down
  • FTMO, MFF
  • opens on average 1 trade per day
  • use Stop Loss and Take Profit (when Stealth Mode is disabled)
  • news filter

Settings

General

  • Asset Type - FOREX, GOLD, OTHER
  • Open New Trades - allows or inhibits the opening of new trades, does not act on the martingale which is still opened if necessary, useful for waiting for the closure of open positions before withdrawing
  • Initial Lots - starting lot
  • Stealth Mode® - activates the camouflage system, if active it is not possible to open manual trades on the same instrument on which Prop Genius® is running
  • Max Spread - maximum level of the spread for opening new positions
  • Slippage - level of slippage for opening new positions
  • Magic ID - customizable number to identify the operations opened by Prop Genius®, does not work if Stealth Mode® is active
  • Comment In Orders - the descriptive comment that you want to appear in the operations opened by Prop Genius®, does not act if Stealth Mode® is active

Profit/Loss

  • TP - number of pips for the calculation of the Take Profit with respect to the entry price
  • SL - number of pips for calculating the Stop Loss with respect to the entry price, this parameter is ignored if the martingale for loss management is active as the Stop Loss is calculated automatically

Martingale

  • Enable Martingale - activates the use of the martingale as a loss management technique
  • Max Orders Number - maximum number of positions that can be opened before closing at Stop Loss
  • Order Distance - number of pips for opening the next position compared to the previous one
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the next position compared to the previous one
  • Emergency per Pair Max Loss % - it is the percentage of currency calculated on the Balance beyond which the emergency Stop Loss comes into effect, it acts for single instrument/pair, adjust this parameter based on the maximum daily draw down of the propfirm

News Filters
(it is based on the time of the PC on which MetaTrader 4 is installed)

  • Enable News Filter #1 - activates the first news filter, during the set period Prop Genius® does not open new positions but can close those already open
  • Start Time - start date and time of the filter
  • End Time - filter end date and time
  • Enable News Filter #2 - activates the second filter on the news, during the set period Prop Genius® does not open new positions but can close those already open
  • Start Time - start date and time of the filter
  • End Time - filter end date and time
  • Enable News Filter #3 - activates the third filter on the news, during the set period Prop Genius® does not open new positions but can close those already open
  • Start Time - start date and time of the filter
  • End Time - filter end date and time

After purchase

Send us a message to receive the instruction manual


Trading Fury
Forex Retails Ltd
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor uses a proprietary indicator for market entries and it can generate an average profit of 8% monthly! It can work with any forex pair but the best performance is achievable with USDCAD. Not compatible with prop firm accounts. Recommended pairs USDCAD Timeframe M5 Settings General Open New Trades - allows or inhibits the opening of new trades, does not act on the martingale which is still opened if necessary Risk Level - allows you to select the risk level Max Spre
HFT Challenge Pass
Forex Retails Ltd
Experts
Introducing This Expert Advisor uses a high frequency algorithm working 100% on prop challenges of NOVA FUNDING, NEXT STEP FUNDED e MSOLUTION FF. Promotional price 97.00 USD for a few days only! Reccomended pairs US30 Timeframe M1 Backtesting instructions Premise: live performances are higher than those obtained by backtesting due to the high frequency algorithm. To perform a backtest as reliable as possible it is necessary to be connected to a demo account on the "MetaQuotes-Demo" server, use E
Gold Genius
Forex Retails Ltd
Experts
Introducing This expert advisor is designed to work on any trading accounts and performs best on "cent" type accounts. The algorithm analyzes the trend at high timeframes and makes market entries based on specific patterns. Live Signal: Go Pairs XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Features the best performance is obtained on "cent" type accounts; for capital less than 1000 USD the use of a "cent" account is mandatory it use Stop Loss and Take Profit not compatible with prop firm accounts Settings General Ope
samurai63
964
samurai63 2023.08.23 16:42 
 

Expert fantastico, veramente profittevole! Supporto eccellente! Consigliatissimo!!!

Forex Retails Ltd
465
Réponse du développeur Emanuele Cicchini 2023.08.26 15:40
Grazie per questa bellissima recensione e per aver scelto il nostro prodotto
