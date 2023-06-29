Introducing



This expert advisor is designed for the management of your funded Prop Firm account.

It is equipped with the Stealth Mode® function, unique of its kind, which allows it to open operations with different timing compared to other accounts on which Prop Genius® is active, in order to avoid the phenomenon of "copy trading".

Reccomended pairs



XAUUSD,EURUSD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF

Lot 0.32 for 200K account

Timeframe

H1

Features



loss management via "Soft" Martingala ( some prop houses do not allow this technique )

) can keep trades open overnight and on weekends ( some prop houses do not allow this technique )

) designed for propfirm accounts

satisfies the consistency rule on volumes and profit

low draw down

FTMO, MFF

opens on average 1 trade per day

use Stop Loss and Take Profit (when Stealth Mode is disabled)

news filter

Settings



General

Asset Type - FOREX, GOLD, OTHER

Open New Trades - allows or inhibits the opening of new trades, does not act on the martingale which is still opened if necessary, useful for waiting for the closure of open positions before withdrawing

Initial Lots - starting lot

Stealth Mode® - activates the camouflage system, if active it is not possible to open manual trades on the same instrument on which Prop Genius® is running

Max Spread - maximum level of the spread for opening new positions

Slippage - level of slippage for opening new positions

Magic ID - customizable number to identify the operations opened by Prop Genius®, does not work if Stealth Mode® is active

Comment In Orders - the descriptive comment that you want to appear in the operations opened by Prop Genius®, does not act if Stealth Mode® is active

Profit/Loss

TP - number of pips for the calculation of the Take Profit with respect to the entry price

SL - number of pips for calculating the Stop Loss with respect to the entry price, this parameter is ignored if the martingale for loss management is active as the Stop Loss is calculated automatically

Martingale

Enable Martingale - activates the use of the martingale as a loss management technique

Max Orders Number - maximum number of positions that can be opened before closing at Stop Loss

Order Distance - number of pips for opening the next position compared to the previous one

Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the next position compared to the previous one

Emergency per Pair Max Loss % - it is the percentage of currency calculated on the Balance beyond which the emergency Stop Loss comes into effect, it acts for single instrument/pair, adjust this parameter based on the maximum daily draw down of the propfirm

News Filters

(it is based on the time of the PC on which MetaTrader 4 is installed)

Enable News Filter #1 - activates the first news filter, during the set period Prop Genius® does not open new positions but can close those already open

Start Time - start date and time of the filter

End Time - filter end date and time

Enable News Filter #2 - activates the second filter on the news, during the set period Prop Genius® does not open new positions but can close those already open

Start Time - start date and time of the filter

End Time - filter end date and time

Enable News Filter #3 - activates the third filter on the news, during the set period Prop Genius® does not open new positions but can close those already open

Start Time - start date and time of the filter

End Time - filter end date and time

After purchase



Send us a message to receive the instruction manual



