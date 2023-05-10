Bot Speed Forex trading advisor is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Using this technique, a trader makes a significant number of operations, each of which is opened for a short period. The profit from each individual transaction is very small, but for the total amount of transactions it can reach decent values.





The Bot Speed trading advisor is an automatic algorithm that performs the following tasks:

Instantly processes a large amount of data. Some robots even have fundamental analysis added;

Automates trading. Performs actions that were performed manually;

Manages risk. The risk management system embedded in the code eliminates the emotional factor.





Environment for work. Such an algorithm can be used both on the shortest M1 timeframes and on longer ones M5 or M15. At the same time, when moving to a longer period of time, for example, from M5 to M15, there may be a decrease in profitability. Leverage - from 1:100. The bot works on most currency pairs. It is necessary to take into account such broker parameters as the minimum allowed stop-loss and take-profit distance to the price, spread, commission.





Parameters of the Forex Bot Speed advisor: