Auto Fibonacci With EMA

The

is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws

Fibonacci retracement levels

based on the most recent closed

Daily (D1)

or

4-Hour (H4)

candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key

support

,

resistance

, and

trend reversal zones

.

This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4's default indicators.

🧠 Core Features 📈 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels From most recent closed D1 or H4 candle Levels: 0.0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, 100.0%

⏱️ Real-time updating on every tick

🔄 Works on any timeframe (recommended for M5 and above)

🎨 Customizable: Change colors, line styles, and extension distances

🔧 Clean, efficient performance — no clutter, no lag

🎯 Trading Strategy: Fibonacci + EMA (Manual Setup)

To trade effectively with this indicator, use it with a 50-period EMA added manually via:

MT4 Menu → Insert → Indicators → Trend → Moving Average → Period: 50, Method: Exponential

✅ Buy Setup

Look for price approaching the 61.8% Fibonacci level from below

Confirm that the price is above the 50 EMA

Buy Entry: As price crosses above 61.8%

Take Profit (TP): Around +5000 points (depending on asset and timeframe)

Stop Loss (SL): Below 100.0% or -10000 points

This signals potential trend continuation or reversal from support

✅ Sell Setup

Look for price approaching the 38.2% level from above

Confirm that the price is below the 50 EMA

Sell Entry: As price crosses below 38.2%

Take Profit (TP): Around -5000 points

Stop Loss (SL): Above 0.0% or +10000 points

This setup helps identify early trend reversal from resistance

🛠️ Tips for Traders

💡 Use the D1 or H4 timeframe for strong and reliable retracement zones

🔍 Combine with price action or candlestick patterns for more accurate entries

🔁 Works on all pairs including Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

✏️ Manually add the 50 EMA to refine your entries and filter fake signals

🧠 Use multiple timeframes for broader market context

📦 What You Get

✅ MQ4 & EX4 files

✅ Lifetime updates

✅ Full support and installation help if needed

📣 Who is this for?

This tool is perfect for:

New traders learning to use Fibonacci tools effectively

Manual traders who want clean, automated drawing without the noise

Traders combining price action + EMA trends

🔗 Manual Tools You Should Add

50 EMA (default in MT4) Use it as a trend filter Helps confirm entries at Fibonacci levels



📞 Support

If you have questions, feel free to contact me via my MQL5 profile. I'm here to help!








